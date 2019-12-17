ljubaphoto/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) business model is rapidly collapsing. I believe that within 12 months, ContextLogic will be out to raise capital to shore up its balance sheet. This will mean a shareholder dilution and reverse stock split is likely to happen within a year.

The stock may appear undervalued, as it trades for less than its cash on its balance sheet, but I continue to assert that this is a false conclusion.

Avoid this name.

Citron Research Caused More Problems Than Solved

Recall, Citron's now-deleted tweet extolled the praises of investing in WISH. Below, we can see my reply to the tweet.

Twitter screenshot

The problem here was that Citron's tweet caused the share price to significantly rise up. At one point, the share price was up 40% on the back of Citron's investment thesis.

Some could claim that Citron sought to pump up the low-liquidity stock and take a rapid profit. I don't know if that was truly the investment case. What I can say is that I disagreed with Citron's bull case back in February, as I disagree with the bull case right now, post Q4 results.

Let's press ahead.

Revenue Growth Rates are Too Negative

WISH revenue growth rates

Above we see a business that's clearly becoming smaller over time. Perhaps, at one point, there was a valid proposition in ContextLogic. Not today.

During the earnings call, ContextLogic declares that the problems the business is facing are for the most part due to the macroeconomic environment, stating:

At the macro level, we experienced a higher level of economic uncertainty that emerged in both our North American and our European market in 2022, which impacted consumer buying behavior. Our value-oriented consumers were impacted by the steep increase in energy and food prices [...] As a global e-commerce marketplace, we are not immune to the changes in consumer spending habits, particularly among the lower income house that shop on our marketplace.

Personally, I don't buy this argument. Yes, the economy is weaker. And yes, the consumer is more value-conscious. But these are not weaknesses for a business model that is purported to cater to these consumers, these elements are supposed to be tailwinds for ContextLogic.

After all, we hear throughout the retail space how consumers are increasingly looking for affordable bargains given the pervasive cost of living crisis.

WISH SEC filing

And yet, ContextLogic's Monthly Active Users simply don't support that narrative. Further, as you see above, in 2022 MAUs were down 68% y/y.

I believe that the core of the problem boils down to this. ContextLogic's return on advertising spend ''ROAS'' is simply too low and not delivering acceptable results.

This is what was said on the earnings call:

[...] we plan to diversify our marketing channels to drive buyer growth. While paid ads will remain a key driver for user retention and growth, our goal is to increase the efficiency of our paid ads and decrease the overall advertising spend with ROAS targets based on customer segments and user lifecycles.

Essentially, ContextLogic's management quote above acknowledges that its digital advertising spend isn't delivering the user retention figures that the business requires to thrive.

Looking for Positive Considerations

ContextLogic's balance sheet is arguably the only place left where shareholders can make any claim that the business is cheaply valued.

ContextLogic holds $790 million of cash on its balance sheet. And that is a multitude higher than its $300 million market cap. Put another way, there's more cash on the balance sheet than its market cap.

The problem here is that this cash only has some value if ContextLogic could be shown to have the business acumen to carefully reinvest in the business and stabilize its operations.

But as it stands right now, 2022 burnt through more than $400 million. Accordingly, I charge that within 12 months, ContextLogic will be forced to dilute shareholders to raise capital.

The Bottom Line

I urge investors to stay away from this stock. Nobody is likely to make safe returns on this stock.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.