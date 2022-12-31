FMC Corporation: Looks Like A Decent Deal

Apr. 06, 2023 8:23 AM ETFMC Corporation (FMC)
MJ Investing profile picture
MJ Investing
11 Followers

Summary

  • FMC Corporation has been able to capitalize on the growing demand for fertilizers to secure food supplies.
  • The company is run by competent management that has been able to distribute a decent dividend and maintain a healthy balance sheet despite an ever more competitive landscape.
  • With the share price being at a pretty fair level right now, I think the downside risk is limited and the company offers decent value to investors.

Crops grow on fertile farm land panoramic before harvest

Pgiam

Investment Summary

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) is a global agricultural sciences company that offers a wide range of solutions to farmers worldwide. With a portfolio of crop protection products such as insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides, along with other agricultural products, FMC aims to support

The last 12 months stock price

Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

The industry outlook and the expected growth rate

Market Outlook (GrandViewResearch)

The assets the company currently has

Assets (Earnings Report)

The liabilities the company has on its balance sheet

Liabilites (Earnings Report)

The return on capital percentage the company has compared to the sector

Return On Capital Vs Sector (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

MJ Investing profile picture
MJ Investing
11 Followers
I take a look at a variety of companies across several sectors. I like to dive deep and see what really makes a company a good investment compared competitors. Creating a long-term portfolio and managing it is always the goal.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.