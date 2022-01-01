First Republic Vs. Western Alliance Stock: Which Is The Better Value Buy?

Apr. 06, 2023 9:00 AM ETFirst Republic Bank (FRC), WAL
Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • Both First Republic and Western Alliance have taken a beating this year, as fears mount that they might succumb to contagion following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.
  • Each firm is vulnerable in its own way, but we will only know the bigger picture when the businesses report financial results in the coming days.
  • Heading into earnings, Western Alliance looks like a more solid opportunity for investors.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Bank Collapse

wildpixel

In the coming days, two different but very interesting banks will be reporting financial results covering the first quarter of their 2023 fiscal years. This is a particularly important moment for both banks because it will represent the first comprehensive data

Western Alliance Bancorporation Loan portfolio

Western Alliance

Western Alliance Loan portfolio

Western Alliance

Western Alliance Deposit base

Western Alliance

Western Alliance Financials

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

First Republic Bank vs Western Alliance net income

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Western Alliance vs First Republic Loans

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

First Republic Bank vs Western Alliance Tangible book value

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

First Republic vs Western Alliance deposits

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

FRC vs WAL uninsured deposits

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
26.48K Followers
Robust cash flow analyses of oil and gas companies

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor. He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in FRC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am considering a small long position in FRC in the form of call options. This is purely a speculative play and does not fit with my core investment approach.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.