Galiano Gold: Weak Production Expected In 2023

Summary

  • Gold revenue was $296.5 million from 167,849 gold ounces sold at an average realized price of $1,767/oz in 2022.
  • Gold production was 34,090 ounces during the 4Q22, and annual gold production of 170,342 ounces, achieving the upper end of the revised guidance of 160K to 170K ounces.
  • I recommend buying GAU between $0.59 and $0.554 with possible lower support at $0.505.
Gold nuggets against black background

Moussa81

Introduction

Galiano Gold (NYSE:GAU) operates and manages the Asanko gold mine or AGM, located in Ghana, West Africa, jointly owned with Gold Fields (GFI). Also, Galiano Gold owns the Asumura project indicated below (see map below).

Note: Galiano

Map

GAU Asset Map (GAU Presentation)

Table

GAU Highlights (100% basis) (GAU Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Table

GAU Liquidity (GAU Presentation)

Chart

GAU Quarterly balance sheet history (Fun Trading)

Galiano Gold announced that 4Q22 gold revenue was $57.81 million (on a 100% basis) based on 34,090 Au ounces sold at an average gold realized price of $1,686 per ounce. Net income in 4Q22 was $28.50 million, or $0.13 per diluted share. The adjusted net loss was $6.010 million or $0.03 per share in 4Q22.

In 2022, the net income after tax was $40.8 million or $0.18 per share, which included the Company’s share of the JV’s net earnings for the year.

Chart

GAU Quarterly total cash history (Fun Trading)

The chart above shows that the cash position has increased by 4.8% YoY.

Galiano had $56.11 million in cash and no debt as of December 31, 2022.

Chart

GAU Quarterly Gold production history (Fun Trading)

AISC in 4Q22 is now $1,191 per ounce but is expected to increase significantly in 2023.
Although gold sales volumes decreased YoY by 33.4% in 4Q22. Fortunately, the gold price is over $2,000 per ounce and will offset part of the weakness expected in 2023.
Chart

GAU Quarterly gold price and AISC history (Fun Trading)

Table

GAU Reserves (GAU Presentation)

Chart

GAU TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

