Who Says You Can't Time The Market? Part Deux

Jesse Felder profile picture
Jesse Felder
4.41K Followers

Summary

  • The Coppock Curve for the S&P 500 Index did, in fact, turn higher in March.
  • It is also true that the Coppock Curve did turn higher prematurely in December of 2001, as well, before the S&P 500 Index fell another 30% or so into the fall of 2002.
  • Those using a more holistic approach may place less weight on those trend signals in favor of a weight of the evidence approach which likely urges a bit more circumspect view of this year’s rally.

Businessman use tablet and smart phone for Stock Market

Orientfootage

The following is based on an excerpt of our latest monthly Chart Book featured on The Felder Report PREMIUM.

A few months ago, I wrote a post about using the Coppock Curve as a market timing tool. Well, the

SPX 500 Index, Coppock Curve

Goldman Sachs Non-Profitable Tech Index, Nasdaq 100 Index

This article was written by

Jesse Felder profile picture
Jesse Felder
4.41K Followers
Jesse has been managing money for over 20 years. He began his professional career at Bear, Stearns & Co. and later co-founded a multi-billion-dollar hedge fund firm headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Today he lives in Bend, Oregon and publishes The Felder Report.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.