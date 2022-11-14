Martin Barraud/iStock via Getty Images

In this article, I will examine United Rentals Inc.(NYSE:URI)'s extensive network, and diverse customer base, and focus on expanding its specialty equipment offering. I will also discuss the industry outlook, which is expected to see steady growth, driven by increased rental penetration and a recovery in construction and industrial spending. Furthermore, I will delve into the competitive dynamics and consolidation in the equipment rental industry, where URI holds a 16% market share in North America, and how acquisitions, such as the recent Ahern Rentals deal, contribute to URI's growth. Lastly, I will analyze URI's business diversification, specialty sales, and valuation.

The company

URI is a leading equipment rental company in North America. URI has an extensive network of more than 1,521 branches across the US and Canada. It offers a wide range of equipment, from general construction and industrial tools to specialized equipment for various applications. URI serves a diverse customer base, including construction and industrial companies, utilities, municipalities, and homeowners.

Industry Outlook

The equipment rental industry is expected to experience steady growth in the coming years, driven by increased rental penetration and a recovery in construction and industrial spending. This percentage has increased over the years due to a shift in preference from owning equipment to renting. Contractors and businesses are looking to reduce project costs and avoid the expenses associated with owning and maintaining equipment. Renting offers more flexibility and alleviates these additional costs. Furthermore, the global health pandemic has led to a decline in nonresidential construction spending, but I expect this trend to reverse as economic growth stimulates new project development in industrial, retail, hotel, and office markets.

URI is well-positioned to attract new customers as the total addressable market grows. As economic growth spurs new project development for industrial, retail, hotel, and office markets, demand for rental equipment is expected to increase.

In addition to the rising rental penetration rate, URI's growth prospects are bolstered by its continued focus on expanding its specialty equipment offering. As the specialty segment makes up a greater share of total revenue, URI can reduce the cyclicality of its business and improve profitability.

Competitive Dynamics and Consolidation in the Equipment Rental Industry

In the equipment rental industry, while URI is the largest rental company, it faces a highly competitive landscape, holding a 16% market share in North America as of 2022. Its main competitors are national players such as Sunbelt Rentals (12% market share) and Herc (4% market share). The market is also crowded with smaller local rental companies, large retail stores like Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW), and heavy equipment dealers. If you are interested in my view on HD and LOW, you can check my recent articles here and here.

Market share of the leading equipment rental companies in the United States in 2022

Despite the intense competition, the rental industry is primed for consolidation as 64% of the market is operated by small operators. This offers opportunities for both organic and inorganic growth. While the top three rental companies stand to benefit from industry consolidation, other sizable rental companies could potentially outbid them when smaller companies come up for sale, especially in local markets where the top players lack a strong presence.

In 2022, URI completed the acquisition of Ahern Rentals for $2 billion, a move that significantly expanded its fleet capitalizing on the tight equipment supply market. This acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings, with management targeting $40 million in annual run-rate synergies within 12-18 months of the deal's completion.

Besides inorganic growth, I believe these acquisitions would complement organic growth strategies, such as expanding fleet capabilities. For instance, the merger with Ahern will boost URI's capacity in crucial areas, focusing on the Gulf region and both American coastlines. URI customers will have access to an expanded fleet consisting of more than 60,000 rental assets, originally costing $1.85 billion, as well as around $145 million in non-rental fleet assets.

Specialty Sales and Business Diversification

URI has been strategically investing in its specialty equipment offerings, encompassing Power & HVAC, Fluid Management, Trench Safety, Reliable Onsite Services, Tools, Communications, and Industrial Blinds. This investment has proven fruitful, as revenue from this segment has grown from 21.4% in 2020 to 24.3% in 2021, and further to 26.2% in 2022.

Company 10-K filing

I anticipate that this segment will account for one-third of URI's business in the medium term. By increasing its focus on specialty verticals, URI can decrease the cyclicality of its business and enhance profitability. With the specialty segment's gross profit being around 950bps higher than general rentals, overall business margins should expand as the specialty segment constitutes a larger portion of URI's operations.

Company 10-K filing

Valuation

I value the shares at $410 using a DCF valuation. I assume a 6.0% cost of capital, which is derived from an unlevered beta of 1.02 for the rental industry. I anticipate a 20% revenue growth in 2023 aligned with URI’s guidance, primarily driven by the recent acquisition.

Company filing

In the medium term, I expect the specialty segment to grow at three times the rate of the general segment. I expect margin expansion due to operational leverage from the acquisition and the growing representation of the higher-margin specialty segment within the business. The following are my primary assumptions:

Author estimates & company filings

Conclusion

URI is well-positioned to capitalize on the growth opportunities in the equipment rental industry, thanks to its extensive network, diverse customer base, and strategic focus on expanding its specialty equipment offering. With the industry poised for steady growth and increased rental penetration, URI stands to benefit from both organic and inorganic growth strategies, as demonstrated by its recent Ahern Rentals acquisition. By diversifying its business and increasing its exposure to specialty verticals, URI can reduce cyclicality and improve profitability. I value URI's shares at $410, offering a 17% upside.