Amazon RSU: Another Welcome Move

Apr. 06, 2023 8:52 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
5.79K Followers

Summary

  • Amazon's recent moves towards efficiency is more than welcome.
  • Amazon's is the only member of the "Big 5" to increase its share count over the last 5 years.
  • A dollar saved is worth more than a dollar earned.

Exterior view of the Amazon Logistics delivery agency in Velizy-Villacoublay, France

HJBC

While Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) has vocally announced its "year of efficiency", Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is slowly but surely moving towards years of efficiency. The company has made many welcome moves in the last few months

Amazon Typical RSU Senior

Amazon Typical RSU Senior (www.levels.fyi/)

Amzn Shares Outstanding

AMZN Shares Outstanding (YCharts.com)

AAPL Shares outstanding

AAPL Shares outstanding (YCharts.com)

This article was written by

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
5.79K Followers
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, AAPL, GOOG, MSFT, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.