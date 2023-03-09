Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) is one of the early movers in the U.S. to deploy technology to optimize operating efficiency. The company showed momentum to grow its store counts and comp sales. The company received strong support from its Japanese parent and other leading Japanese suppliers. The analysis below shows that the stock is undervalued by 40%-52% in our bearish case. We think the current valuation is very attractive and rate it as a buy.
Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept that serves authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model.
Kura Sushi is headquartered in Irvine, California, and was established in 2008 as a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc. ("Kura Japan"), a Japan-based revolving sushi chain with over 500 restaurants and more than 35 years of brand history. Kura Sushi currently operates 45 restaurants across twelve states and Washington, DC.
The company increased the restaurant-level margin to 20.3% in Q2 2023 from 17.8% in Q2 2022.
For the full fiscal year of 2023, the Company reiterates and updates the following annual guidance:
We have the following comments:
The company is one of the early movers in the U.S. to deploy table-side payment and robot servers to improve operating efficiency and reduce the use of labor.
The use of technology is widely adopted in Japan, as the country faced a population decrease crisis years ahead of the U.S.
The company pays a fee to receive staff support, certain supplies, parts and equipment for use in its restaurants from Kura Japan.
The company purchased a majority of its supplies from two Japanese distributors: JFC International Inc. ("JFC"), a subsidiary of Kikkoman Corporation, and Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc. ("Wismettac"). It purchased 52% and 25% of supplies from JFC and Wismettac, respectively, in 2022.
According to IBIS, the market size of Japanese restaurants in the U.S. is $30 billion in 2023. If the company is able to penetrate 5% of the market, its revenues will increase to $1.5 billion. The company is expected to generate over 20% restaurant-level margin, which is above the sector average. Hence, it is still conservative to estimate the valuation by multiple methods.
The below shows our sensitivity test on penetration assumptions at 1%, 2.5%, and 5%. Even the most conservative assumption suggests the stock is undervalued by 40%-52%. Return potentials for our base case and bull case are over triple digits. We think the current valuation is very attractive and rate it as a buy.
The valuation is based on future market penetration assumptions. Hence, the catalysts are likely the cadence of its new store counts, new market entry, and revenue growth to watch in future earnings.
Kura Sushi USA has been sued for discrimination by former employees. The most recent class action was filed by a group of servers for unpaid overtime, regular wage, uniform, and business travel expenses, and many other unpaid items in California in 2022. The lawsuit is still ongoing and could potentially harm the company's financials and reputation.
Recent news in Japan reported that Sushi terrorism caused public concern over food hygiene and safety at the revolving sushi restaurant chain, Akindo Sushiro. The revolving sushi restaurants experienced a dramatic decline in traffic after the news. The good news is that the impact was limited because of the effective crisis-management strategy implemented by Akindo Sushiro. If handled improperly, we believe that the company would suffer if a situation similar to this occurred in the United States.
Kura Japan owns 4,126,500 shares of its Class A common stock and all of its 1,000,050 Class B common stock. Kura Japan's combined ownership of Class A common stock and Class B common stock represents 75% of the combined voting power of its equity interests. The company pays a fee to Kura Japan for certain staffing, equipment, service and etc. There is a risk that Kura Japan might act toward its own interest instead of minority shareholders.
