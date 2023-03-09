AleksandarNakic/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) is one of the early movers in the U.S. to deploy technology to optimize operating efficiency. The company showed momentum to grow its store counts and comp sales. The company received strong support from its Japanese parent and other leading Japanese suppliers. The analysis below shows that the stock is undervalued by 40%-52% in our bearish case. We think the current valuation is very attractive and rate it as a buy.

Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept that serves authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model.

Kura Sushi is headquartered in Irvine, California, and was established in 2008 as a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc. ("Kura Japan"), a Japan-based revolving sushi chain with over 500 restaurants and more than 35 years of brand history. Kura Sushi currently operates 45 restaurants across twelve states and Washington, DC.

Geographic presence (Company's filing)

Company's financials (Company's filing)

Key Takeaways from Q2 2023 Earnings:

Its total sales increased 40% to $43.9 million in Q2 2023 from $31.3 million in Q2 2022, due to 9 new restaurants opened and an increase in menu prices. Comparable restaurant sales increased 17.4% in Q2 2023, accelerating from 6.9% in Q12023.

Its food and beverage costs as a percentage of sales increased slightly to 30.1% in Q2 2023 compared to 30.0% in Q2 2022, due to food cost inflation partially offset by increases in menu prices.

Its labor and related costs as a percentage of sales decreased to 31.5% in Q2 2023 from 33.1% in Q2 2022, due to increases in menu prices and technological initiatives, partially offset by increases in wage rates.

Its occupancy and related expenses as a percentage of sales decreased to 6.9% in Q2 2023 from 7.3% in Q2 2022, due to the increase in consumer traffic and menu prices.

Its other costs as a percentage of sales decreased to 13.3% in Q2 2023 from 13.9% in Q2 2022, due to an increase in consumer traffic.

Q2 2023 financials (Company's filing)

The company increased the restaurant-level margin to 20.3% in Q2 2023 from 17.8% in Q2 2022.

Q2 2023 operating metrics (Company's filing)

For the full fiscal year of 2023, the Company reiterates and updates the following annual guidance:

Its total sales will grow 32% to a range of $185 million and $188 million in 2023.

Its general and administrative expenses as a percentage of sales remain flat in 2023 and between 15.5% and 16.0%.

The company will open a total of 9 to 11 new restaurants in 2023, with an average CAPEX per unit of approximately $2.5 million.

We have the following comments:

The company is expected to grow 32% in 2023 and its construction costs on the per unit basis are expected to increase by 19% compared to last year. The inflationary pressure is obvious across the industry, but the company is able to offset this through increasing traffic and prices. Its total sales and comp sales both increased at significant rates and further accelerated from the Q12023 cadence. Especially, Q1 is typically slower for the company compared to Q2. The consumer traffic is not impacted by the pricing increase, demonstrating tremendous bargaining power. We estimated its first-year cash return on investment on a per unit basis was at or above 30%.

Proven Technology to Lead Restaurant Innovation in U.S.

The company is one of the early movers in the U.S. to deploy table-side payment and robot servers to improve operating efficiency and reduce the use of labor.

The use of technology is widely adopted in Japan, as the country faced a population decrease crisis years ahead of the U.S.

Table-side payment (Company's filing)

Robot server (Company's filing)

Strong Support from its Japanese Suppliers

The company pays a fee to receive staff support, certain supplies, parts and equipment for use in its restaurants from Kura Japan.

The company purchased a majority of its supplies from two Japanese distributors: JFC International Inc. ("JFC"), a subsidiary of Kikkoman Corporation, and Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc. ("Wismettac"). It purchased 52% and 25% of supplies from JFC and Wismettac, respectively, in 2022.

Valuation and Catalysts

According to IBIS, the market size of Japanese restaurants in the U.S. is $30 billion in 2023. If the company is able to penetrate 5% of the market, its revenues will increase to $1.5 billion. The company is expected to generate over 20% restaurant-level margin, which is above the sector average. Hence, it is still conservative to estimate the valuation by multiple methods.

Valuation metrics (Seeking Alpha)

The below shows our sensitivity test on penetration assumptions at 1%, 2.5%, and 5%. Even the most conservative assumption suggests the stock is undervalued by 40%-52%. Return potentials for our base case and bull case are over triple digits. We think the current valuation is very attractive and rate it as a buy.

Valuation and sensitivity test (LEL Investment)

The valuation is based on future market penetration assumptions. Hence, the catalysts are likely the cadence of its new store counts, new market entry, and revenue growth to watch in future earnings.

Risks

Lawsuit risk

Kura Sushi USA has been sued for discrimination by former employees. The most recent class action was filed by a group of servers for unpaid overtime, regular wage, uniform, and business travel expenses, and many other unpaid items in California in 2022. The lawsuit is still ongoing and could potentially harm the company's financials and reputation.

Food safety risk

Recent news in Japan reported that Sushi terrorism caused public concern over food hygiene and safety at the revolving sushi restaurant chain, Akindo Sushiro. The revolving sushi restaurants experienced a dramatic decline in traffic after the news. The good news is that the impact was limited because of the effective crisis-management strategy implemented by Akindo Sushiro. If handled improperly, we believe that the company would suffer if a situation similar to this occurred in the United States.

Minority shareholders risk

Kura Japan owns 4,126,500 shares of its Class A common stock and all of its 1,000,050 Class B common stock. Kura Japan's combined ownership of Class A common stock and Class B common stock represents 75% of the combined voting power of its equity interests. The company pays a fee to Kura Japan for certain staffing, equipment, service and etc. There is a risk that Kura Japan might act toward its own interest instead of minority shareholders.