I wrote about Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) just a few weeks ago. Why am I writing about it again so soon? Because I ended that article by saying I initiated a modest position in TAIL in my personal portfolio late last week. I rate this ETF a Buy. If US Treasuries rally across the curve, and the stock market continues its breakdown, I can see a path to making this a more robust allocation. This is about as exciting as it gets for TAIL. But as with all investing, price action needs to follow through in order for this potential to be realized.

And, in a market for stocks and bonds that has spent nearly 12 months waffling, wavering and getting both bulls and bear excited for days and weeks, before disappointing everyone, I actually see real potential for a breakout in 10-year bond prices, and continued slippage in the S&P 500. The latter is not a holding in TAIL, but about 10% this ETF is invested in S&P 500 put options. That means it offers what I'd call "leverage without actual leverage" in that a spike lower in the stock market, and an accompanied spike higher in the CBOE S&P 500 Volatility Index (VIX) can cause that little 10% slice of TAIL to zip higher quickly. Bottom line: as with buying/owning options in general, your risk is limited to what you invest, while your upside reward (from an S&P 500 decline) is not capped.

Loaded for bear market

TAIL holdings (Cambriafunds.com)

TAIL's options positions are shown above, and I analyze those 6 different S&P 500 contracts as providing a strong offensive push for this ETF once that index starts to threaten a down move toward the 3,800 level. That may seem like a ways from here, but remember that it was where the market bottomed just last month. It is also the level from which it lifted off in January of this year. So as I see it, if the 3,800 area is reached by sometime in May, and bonds don't do a complete about-face and rates head higher again, TAIL is going to get very interesting.

TAIL: the market's stars are finally aligning

To see what is possible, here's what happened in the shock of 2020's first quarter. In only about 5 weeks, when the S&P 500 fell 33%, TAIL gained 28%. This was only slightly behind the gain of ProShares Short S&P500 (SH), which I am also a big fan of. But TAIL has something that single inverse-equity ETFs don't. It is essentially an ETF that own 10-year US Treasury Bonds (and some TIPS), with the "wildcard" upside from those S&P 500 put options. That's why its symbol and name have the word "TAIL" representing it. It guards against "tail risk" in the equity market, but without going "all in" on the equity hedge.

TAIL was one of my favorite ETF tools back in 2020's manic first quarter, when the pandemic first hit. However, at that time, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury bond started that 5-week stock market plunge (2/19/2020-3/23/2020) at around 1.50%, and fell to about 0.75% by the following month.

Data by YCharts

As the chart shows, an investment in SH produced more than TAIL during that very volatile period, because 90% of the TAIL was invested similarly to iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF). The latter ETF rose by 6.5% in that 5-week period, which is not bad considering it had a very small yield. Thus, nearly all of the gain was price appreciation from rapidly falling interest rates. TAIL's smaller put options component thus added over 20% return in those 5 weeks. As I see it, with Treasury Bonds again acting like a flight to safety, but with a starting yield of over 3%, that only strengthens the potential for TAIL to deliver an excellent reward vs. risk experience if the 2 for 2 scenario (falling rates and falling S&P 500) develops again soon.

Data by YCharts

Then, there's the VIX advantage. It is sitting near its lowest point in 3 years. So, if a sudden stock market jolt occurs, VIX is starting from a relatively friendly level from which to lift those S&P 500 put options in TAIL. What drives that part of the TAIL portfolio is a combination of a falling S&P 500 and a rising VIX, since VIX is a key driver of option prices.

Now, it is impossible to write about any ETF in any market segment these days without acknowledging that the markets are as indecisive as I've ever seen in more than 3 decades of investing professionally. That means that what appears to be setting up as a win-win situation for TAIL could still end up in disappointment once again. Bonds could still rally, but the equity market could cheer that, and the VIX could stay the same or drop further. That would make TAIL more like a bond ETF with upside potential, but it would not keep up with pure-play US Treasury investments that target the 10-year maturity range.

A storm is brewing...and TAIL is a hurricane hunter!

All things considered, there is a growing chance of a "perfect storm" in a good way for TAIL holders. As I noted in my last article on this ETF, that's the first time I could say that in quite a while, since sharply rising interest rates make TAIL essentially un-investable. When 90% of the portfolio (the bonds) are going against you amid a rising rate environment, the other 10% just has too much work to do. This is why TAIL not only did not gain in 2022's equity market debacle, it actually lost 13% for the full year.

It takes 2 parts of this ETF's portfolio working simultaneously to make it a Buy rating. I see a strong enough possibility of that to have made it a Buy back on March 13, and recent market activity in both bonds and stocks prompts me to bring TAIL front and center (pun intended) at this time. As always with an ETF that deploys options within its strategy, it has to be viewed as a tactical position, rather than a buy-and-hold. So, take my Buy rating in that context.