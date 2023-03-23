Affordability Of New Homes Dips In February 2023

Apr. 06, 2023 9:40 AM ETITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, EWRE, XLRE, USRT, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO
Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.44K Followers

Summary

  • Coming out of January 2023's improvement, we had anticipated lower mortgage rates recorded in February 2023 would lead to a lower median new home's mortgage payment.
  • After dipping to a revised 39.3% in January 2023, the mortgage payment for a median new home sold in February consumed an initial estimate of 40.1% of median household income.
  • Share of a median household's income that would be consumed by the mortgage payment for a new home continues to exceeds the levels recorded during the height of the early 2000s' housing bubble.

Wide shot of gay couple walking into home for sale during open house

Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The relative affordability of the typical new home sold in the U.S. dipped slightly in February 2023.

Coming out of January 2023's improvement, we had anticipated lower mortgage rates recorded in February 2023

Mortgage Payment for a Median New Home as a Percentage of Median Household Income, January 2000 - February 2023

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.44K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.