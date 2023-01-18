Torsten Asmus

By Mark Menapace

Enterprises continue to invest in technology, particularly software.

The technology sector has been making headlines around a series of mass layoffs following a period of over-hiring during the pandemic. There have been 137,000 cumulative job cuts announced since last October, according to Bloomberg, leading investors to logically question the overall health of the information technology (IT) spending environment. Our view is that, while the demand backdrop has clearly softened, IT spending remains resilient relative to broader economic trends. In addition, we see software companies as positioned to outperform compared to hardware. Our investible universe skews toward software issuers, which comprise approximately 55% of high-yield technology credits and 65% of leveraged loan technology credits.

Gartner, an independent research firm focused on the technology sector, recently updated its forecast for 2023 global IT spending. Not surprisingly, its estimates were reduced, but the firm is still forecasting positive growth, up 2.4% year-over-year (YoY) on a constant currency basis versus its previous estimate of +5.1% YoY. This tracks our conversations with industry management teams, who have indicated that reduced business confidence has not materially affected demand, but they are seeing longer sales cycles, particularly for large deals. IT spending is not recession-proof, but it is among the more defensive sectors in terms of correlation with GDP.

More notably, the software is expected to outperform all other spending categories with a projected growth rate of 9.3% YoY in 2023, while spending on devices (PCs, mobile, printers) is forecast to decline 5.1% YoY. 1

We highlight several explanations for this dichotomy. First, the device market experienced a significant pull-forward of demand around the pandemic and work-from-home, making it simpler today for consumers and enterprises to delay further refreshes or upgrades. Second, the devices market is more oriented toward consumers, who tend to feel the effects of inflation more acutely. Third, in many enterprises, the software can be deployed to save costs, improve efficiency and potentially reduce the need for permanent headcount. Finally, PCs and mobile device manufacturers are still contending with inventory corrections after supply-chain easing coincided with demand softness last year.

Despite the relatively advantageous setup for software, we are not unilaterally constructive in the industry. Variables such as the proportion of recurring revenue, industry verticals served, maturity of solutions, and cloud transition status can each have a material effect on relative performance in any given period. As such, we look to invest in companies that are well-positioned based on those criteria.

Source: (1) Gartner Press Release, January 18, 2023

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other "forward-looking statements." Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The "Neuberger Berman" name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2023 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.