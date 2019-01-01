Infineon: Still Massively Undervalued - Outlook Updated

Apr. 06, 2023 9:53 AM ETInfineon Technologies AG (IFNNF), IFNNY
Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
808 Followers

Summary

  • Infineon management recently positively updated the outlook for next quarter and FY23 as performance in the Automotive and Industrial segments remains resilient.
  • The acquisition of GaN systems will not make a meaningful difference in revenue or outlook, but it still is a strong move by management.
  • As a result of these positive developments, I upgrade my outlook and calculated a price target of €50 per share.

Computer hard disk drive HDD and micro proseccor

delihayat

Introduction

I reaffirm my strong buy rating on Infineon Technologies (OTCQX:IFNNY) and upgrade my projections after it positively updated its outlook for both 2Q23 and FY23 in a significant way, which is on top of already strong

Infineon market share

Infineon market share (Infineon Technologies)

Afbeelding met tafel Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

Own estimates

This article was written by

Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
808 Followers
Long term oriented investor focused on finding the best investment opportunities on both European and US stock markets.I discuss a wide range of companies and industries including both growth and value to assure a well diversified portfolio. My focus will not be on quick gains, but on long-term financial growth. My strategy is to buy-and-hold for as long as my investment thesis is intact. Therefore, I try to update each investment idea/stock every 3-6 months to keep my rating and thesis up-to-date.I write exclusively on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IFNNY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.