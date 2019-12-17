Kurt Vinion

Investment Thesis

The auction site eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is in a tough spot. Too richly valued for value investors and growing too slowly for growth investors.

Furthermore, without solid prospects, management has opted to repurchase shares. I argue this is perhaps the most thoughtless action management could muster.

I make the case that this will end up creating a lot more problems than solving them - mark my words. I, for one, am steering clear of eBay.

In a Challenging Economy, eBay's Prospects for 2023 Will Struggle

Competition for consumers is always brutal. But particularly when customers become increasingly price-conscious. Then, consumers shop around more and go with the brands that they believe they can trust to deliver the most value for the price.

For 2022, Gross Merchandise Volume ("GMV") was down significantly. Recall, GMV is simply a measure of the value of the merchandise sold through eBay's platform. It's indicative of the value that customers are willing to shed over the auction site.

Further complicating matters is that merchandise discoverability is an issue. With many competitors, the most obvious being Amazon (AMZN), doing this task many times better.

And then, on top of all this, the economy posed yet another challenge for eBay. Along these lines, this is what eBay's management said on the earnings call:

Our baseline expectation is that the external demand environment does not materially improve during the first half of the year, as a result of continued macro uncertainty across our largest markets.

Revenue Growth Rates Mature

EBAY revenue growth rates

At the core of the bear case is eBay's growth rates have fully fizzled out. As we approach the middle of 2023, we are way past the challenging comparables of the Covid period. What we see now is to a large extent what we are getting.

Case in point, Q1 2023 points to approximately 1% GAAP revenue growth rates. A figure that factors in the relatively easy comparable period of the prior year quarter.

The problem with a business that's not growing is that there's no excess capital to reinvest in the operations. There's no room to maneuver.

Financial Position is Yet Another Weighty Consideration

eBay decided that its best possible capital allocation strategy was to buy back stock. In 2022, eBay spent $3.1 billion buying back stock at an average price of just over $51. Today's share price is $44.

Put another way, in the past year alone, 13% of eBay's market cap went out the door towards investors that wanted out of the company, looking to cash in. Let's not overcomplicate matters and bring the repurchases made in 2021 when the share price was even higher.

Mark Leonard extolls that share repurchase turns shareholders into prey rather than long-term partners in the company. Share repurchases often improve management's stock-based compensation at the long-term detriment of the business.

Moreover, consider this, eBay's balance sheet finished 2021 with a net debt position of $1.7 billion. Fast-forward 12 months and the business ended with its balance sheet holding a net debt position of roughly $4.0 billion.

I'm not asserting that eBay's balance sheet poses any substantial business problems. Not at all. My contention is more simple. Cash has gone out the door and the balance sheet has been left more constrained. And then, on top of all this, there's less flexibility on its balance sheet for eBay to aggressively reinvest in the business.

The Bottom Line

Everyone likes to buy into an underdog. The contrarian bet. This action feels very satisfying. And while on the surface paying about 10x GAAP operating profits looks cheap, it's only cheap if the business can grow its earnings at a steady clip.

If earnings deteriorate this year and don't significantly improve in 2024, then those buybacks will have turned out to have been a tremendous squandering of precious capital.