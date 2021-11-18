Acomo: 5.6% Dividend Yield Fair Compensation Until Price Appreciation

Apr. 09, 2023 11:40 AM ETAcomo N.V. (ACNFF)
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • Acomo N.V. focuses on trading, processing and distributing food products with nuts as a specialty.
  • The company closed a large acquisition about two years ago, and the net debt level is slowly decreasing.
  • As interest rates are increasing, Acomo's net income and free cash flow results are impacted.
  • I expect a flat performance in 2023 from Acomo.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of European Small-Cap Ideas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Assorted nuts: hazelnuts, walnuts, brazilian nuts, pecans, pistachio, almonds, cashews Flatlay organic mixed nuts background. Healthy food, useful microelements and vitamins. Useful health snack.

Mariia Polskaia

Introduction

Acomo N.V. (OTCPK:ACNFF), previously known as Amsterdam Commodities, is a Dutch company focusing on the sourcing, trading, processing, and distribution of food products. In my previous article about Acomo, published in January, I compared Acomo to the Dutch East India Company, which had

Share Price Chart

Yahoo Finance

Income Statement

Acomo Investor Relations

EBITDA results

Acomo Investor Relations

Cash Flow Statement

Acomo Investor Relations

Investing and Financing cash flow result

Acomo Investor Relations

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
18.85K Followers
We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.