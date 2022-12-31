Comstock Images

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has been making the news a lot over the past month as the banking crisis has shifted attention to mid-sized banks and financial institutions.

On top of all that, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) has been the second-largest holder of ALLY with a nearly 10% stake, which prompted speculations that the Oracle of Omaha could come to the rescue.

Seeking Alpha

Thus, as ALLY share price fell by roughly 25% since February, more and more value investors looking for bargains have been circling around the stock.

Data by YCharts

At the same time, one of the major risks associated with investing in ALLY has been the company's concentration on the highly cyclical consumer automotive market.

Ally Financial 10-K SEC Filing

This segment of the market has been booming in recent years on the back of extremely low interest rates, but as of late the share of banks tightening standards for auto loans has been increasing, while the share of those reporting stronger demand for auto loans has been deeply into negative territory.

FRED

Ally Financial also competes with captive automotive finance companies for its financing, operating lease, and insurance offerings. Some of these companies operate as part of the OEMs and as such have some important privileges, such as exclusivity.

Since ALLY was formally part of General Motors (GM), it still has significant exposure to its former parent as well as another major auto manufacturer - Stellantis (STLA).

GM and Stellantis dealers and their retail customers continue to constitute a significant portion of our customer base, which creates concentration risk for us. Source: Ally Financial 10-K SEC Filing

These two companies represented nearly half of all consumer automotive financing originations in 2022.

Ally Financial 10-K SEC Filing

In the meantime, Ally's management has been slowly reducing the risk of concentration by also moving into the mortgage business with the introduction of Ally Home.

Ally Financial Website

Nevertheless, the company remains exposed to significant risks of concentration recession looms on the horizon and interest rates are likely to remain elevated (normalized).

But at the same time, the very conservative pricing of Ally's shares has been attracting more value investors in their hope to snatch a bargain.

Data by YCharts

The Transformation of Ally Financial

What isn't so obvious when you first look at Ally Financial is that the company has changed dramatically over the years.

It has significantly reduced its reliance on long and short-term debt by attracting more deposits to finance the expansion of its loan (financial receivables) portfolio.

Prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

The company has been substituting higher-yielding debt for lower-yielding deposits and thus significantly improved its interest differential (the interest rate received on loans minus the interest paid on deposits/debt).

Moreover, as we see in the graph below, since 2019 the gap between the interest rate paid on debt and the one on deposits has widened even further.

Prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

This way, ALLY's interest differential has actually improved even as the yield curve inverted since 2022.

Prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings and macrotrends.net

Consequently, Return on Equity has gradually improved over the years and thus now justifies a higher book value premium.

Prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

To a large extent, the lower P/B multiple we see above was in response to recent events in the banking system and the increased probability of a recession in 2023.

The drop in ROE in 2022, had a far lower impact since it was driven by largely transitional factors, such as higher provisions for credit losses and previous small gains on investments turning into losses.

Provisions for credit losses have in fact returned to more normal levels during 2022 after unusually lower provisions were made in 2021.

Ally Financial 10-K SEC Filing

The management has also attributed to loss on investments in 2022 to the broader performance of equity markets during the period.

Other loss on investments, net was $120 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to other gains on investments, net of $285 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The decrease for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to 2021, was primarily driven by $215 million of unrealized equity mark-to-market losses, consistent with broader stock market performance, as compared to results from the year ended December 31, 2021, which included $7 million of unrealized losses. Source: Ally Financial 2022 10-K SEC Filing

Although ALLY's Return on Equity might not fully recover in 2023, most of these factors are transitional in nature and are unlikely to have an impact on long-term performance.

Why Didn't Ally Financial Collapse?

After the recent events with Silicon Valley (OTC:SIVBQ) and Signature Bank (OTC:SBNY), the policymakers were forced to take the duration risk off banks' balance sheets with the introduction of the Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP).

federalreserve.gov

So far this appears to have alleviated the woes in the banking sector, even though credit risk could still be an issue, if the pending recession proves to be more severe than currently expected.

Duration risk was one of the main reasons why the Silicon Valley Bank collapsed as it was standing at $2.5bn worth of unrealized losses as of the end of 2022 which have only gotten worse in the months coming to the recent events.

SVB Financial 2022 10-K SEC Filing

These unrealized losses were significant given the company's net income figure of $1.5bn for 2022.

In that regard, the situation at Ally Financial appears to be even worse with the company having unrealized losses of almost $4bn as of the end of 2022 (see below). However, the aforementioned Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP) has so far provided a remedy for this problem.

Ally Financial 2022 10-K SEC Filing

The big difference between the SIVBQ and Ally Financial is the large concentration of the former's deposits within the technology sector. Moreover, Silicon Valley Bank has a very large amount of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, which fell sharply during 2022.

SVB Financial 2022 10-K SEC Filing

The situation at ALLY is the very opposite in that regard, with the almost all of the company's deposits paying an interest.

Ally Financial 2022 10-K SEC Filing

Due to that fact and the lack of concentration in deposits, the company has actually recorded a notable jump in its interest-bearing deposits during 2022, when interest rates rebounded from their record lows.

Investor Takeaway

Ally Financial does not appear to be exposed to the same risks that Silicon Valley Bank was. Unrealized losses on investment securities were indeed a problem, but recent actions by the policymakers have largely eliminated duration risk.

Having said that, ALLY remains heavily exposed to the overall health of the automotive sector and a deeper-than-expected recession could turn sour for shareholders. Given the conservative pricing of ALLY shares, however, the company could offer significant upside potential as long as one is comfortable with the macroeconomic risks involved.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.