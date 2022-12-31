Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has been making the news a lot over the past month as the banking crisis has shifted attention to mid-sized banks and financial institutions.
On top of all that, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) has been the second-largest holder of ALLY with a nearly 10% stake, which prompted speculations that the Oracle of Omaha could come to the rescue.
Thus, as ALLY share price fell by roughly 25% since February, more and more value investors looking for bargains have been circling around the stock.
At the same time, one of the major risks associated with investing in ALLY has been the company's concentration on the highly cyclical consumer automotive market.
This segment of the market has been booming in recent years on the back of extremely low interest rates, but as of late the share of banks tightening standards for auto loans has been increasing, while the share of those reporting stronger demand for auto loans has been deeply into negative territory.
Ally Financial also competes with captive automotive finance companies for its financing, operating lease, and insurance offerings. Some of these companies operate as part of the OEMs and as such have some important privileges, such as exclusivity.
Since ALLY was formally part of General Motors (GM), it still has significant exposure to its former parent as well as another major auto manufacturer - Stellantis (STLA).
GM and Stellantis dealers and their retail customers continue to constitute a significant portion of our customer base, which creates concentration risk for us.
Source: Ally Financial 10-K SEC Filing
These two companies represented nearly half of all consumer automotive financing originations in 2022.
In the meantime, Ally's management has been slowly reducing the risk of concentration by also moving into the mortgage business with the introduction of Ally Home.
Nevertheless, the company remains exposed to significant risks of concentration recession looms on the horizon and interest rates are likely to remain elevated (normalized).
But at the same time, the very conservative pricing of Ally's shares has been attracting more value investors in their hope to snatch a bargain.
What isn't so obvious when you first look at Ally Financial is that the company has changed dramatically over the years.
It has significantly reduced its reliance on long and short-term debt by attracting more deposits to finance the expansion of its loan (financial receivables) portfolio.
The company has been substituting higher-yielding debt for lower-yielding deposits and thus significantly improved its interest differential (the interest rate received on loans minus the interest paid on deposits/debt).
Moreover, as we see in the graph below, since 2019 the gap between the interest rate paid on debt and the one on deposits has widened even further.
This way, ALLY's interest differential has actually improved even as the yield curve inverted since 2022.
Consequently, Return on Equity has gradually improved over the years and thus now justifies a higher book value premium.
To a large extent, the lower P/B multiple we see above was in response to recent events in the banking system and the increased probability of a recession in 2023.
The drop in ROE in 2022, had a far lower impact since it was driven by largely transitional factors, such as higher provisions for credit losses and previous small gains on investments turning into losses.
Provisions for credit losses have in fact returned to more normal levels during 2022 after unusually lower provisions were made in 2021.
The management has also attributed to loss on investments in 2022 to the broader performance of equity markets during the period.
Other loss on investments, net was $120 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to other gains on investments, net of $285 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The decrease for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to 2021, was primarily driven by $215 million of unrealized equity mark-to-market losses, consistent with broader stock market performance, as compared to results from the year ended December 31, 2021, which included $7 million of unrealized losses.
Source: Ally Financial 2022 10-K SEC Filing
Although ALLY's Return on Equity might not fully recover in 2023, most of these factors are transitional in nature and are unlikely to have an impact on long-term performance.
After the recent events with Silicon Valley (OTC:SIVBQ) and Signature Bank (OTC:SBNY), the policymakers were forced to take the duration risk off banks' balance sheets with the introduction of the Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP).
So far this appears to have alleviated the woes in the banking sector, even though credit risk could still be an issue, if the pending recession proves to be more severe than currently expected.
Duration risk was one of the main reasons why the Silicon Valley Bank collapsed as it was standing at $2.5bn worth of unrealized losses as of the end of 2022 which have only gotten worse in the months coming to the recent events.
These unrealized losses were significant given the company's net income figure of $1.5bn for 2022.
In that regard, the situation at Ally Financial appears to be even worse with the company having unrealized losses of almost $4bn as of the end of 2022 (see below). However, the aforementioned Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP) has so far provided a remedy for this problem.
The big difference between the SIVBQ and Ally Financial is the large concentration of the former's deposits within the technology sector. Moreover, Silicon Valley Bank has a very large amount of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, which fell sharply during 2022.
The situation at ALLY is the very opposite in that regard, with the almost all of the company's deposits paying an interest.
Due to that fact and the lack of concentration in deposits, the company has actually recorded a notable jump in its interest-bearing deposits during 2022, when interest rates rebounded from their record lows.
Ally Financial does not appear to be exposed to the same risks that Silicon Valley Bank was. Unrealized losses on investment securities were indeed a problem, but recent actions by the policymakers have largely eliminated duration risk.
Having said that, ALLY remains heavily exposed to the overall health of the automotive sector and a deeper-than-expected recession could turn sour for shareholders. Given the conservative pricing of ALLY shares, however, the company could offer significant upside potential as long as one is comfortable with the macroeconomic risks involved.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
This article was written by
Vladimir Dimitrov is a former strategy consultant with a professional focus on business and intangible assets valuation. His professional background lies in solving complex business problems through the lens of overall business strategy and various valuation and financial modelling techniques.
Vladimir has also been exploring the concept of value investing and in particular finding companies with sustainable competitive advantages that also trade below their intrinsic value. He supplements his bottom-up approach with a more holistic view of the markets through factor investing techniques.
Vladimir made his first investment in farmland right out of high school in 2007 and consequently started investing through mutual funds at the bottom of the market in 2009. In the years that followed he has been focused on developing his own investment philosophy and has been managing a concentrated equity portfolio since 2016. Vladimir is LSE Alumni and a CFA charterholder .
All of Vladimir's content published on Seeking Alpha is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making investment decisions.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including a detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
