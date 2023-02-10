BalkansCat

Investment Thesis: I continue to take a bullish view on the stock in anticipation of strong growth across the Conrad brand in Greater China.

In a previous article back in February, I made the argument that Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) could continue to see upside from here.

My primary reason for making this argument was that while RevPAR (revenue per available room) growth for the Waldorf Astoria brand (Hilton's most expensive brand by ADR) seemed to be plateauing - that of Conrad Hotels & Resorts was continuing to see growth.

In particular, with the majority of rooms for Conrad Hotels & Resorts located in the Asia region, I took the view that a full reopening of the Greater China market after the lifting of lockdown restrictions could provide significant growth for this brand.

Since my last article, the stock is down slightly - by 4% at the time of writing:

investing.com

The purpose of this article is to analyse Hilton's RevPAR trends in further detail to determine whether my prior case for bullish upside still holds.

ADR and RevPAR Analysis

To conduct the analysis, I decided to aggregate RevPAR figures for each brand in the Hilton portfolio across each quarter from Q1 2019 to Q4 2022.

When looking at the dispersion of RevPAR (revenue per available room) for each brand from Q1 2019 to Q4 2022 - we can see that the Waldorf Astoria is a clear outlier - with a significantly higher RevPAR than other brands.

Boxplots generated by author using Python's seaborn library. RevPAR figures sourced from historical Hilton Worldwide Holdings Quarterly Reports (Q1 2019 to Q4 2022).

That being said, what is also interesting is that the Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand has a much wider RevPAR spread than that of other remaining brands - with RevPAR at the higher end overlapping with that of the Waldorf Astoria.

The Waldorf Astoria also has a much wider dispersion of ADR (average daily rate) as compared to other brands. In other words, while this brand charges significantly higher prices than other brands on the whole - the rate charged to customers can vary widely across different periods:

Boxplots generated by author using Python's seaborn library. ADR figures sourced from historical Hilton Worldwide Holdings Quarterly Reports (Q1 2019 to Q4 2022).

In this regard, given that Conrad Hotels & Resorts saw RevPAR of $192.52 for Q4 2022 - RevPAR is nearing the upper limit seen over the past four years. This is also the case for the Waldorf Astoria - which saw RevPAR of $300.74 for Q4 2022.

From this standpoint, the summer months will give a clearer indication as to whether Conrad Hotels & Resorts can see further RevPAR growth from here. Indeed, this would be welcoming - as we can see that the Waldorf Astoria brand is also reaching its upper limit of historical RevPAR.

Risks and Looking Forward

Going forward, the key question for Hilton Worldwide Holdings is whether RevPAR growth as a whole is set to plateau as upward pressure on price continues.

While there might be pressure on the same in the short to medium-term, I take the view that the continued expansion of the Conrad brand within Greater China is a good long-term move and significantly increases Hilton's growth potential in this market.

For instance, Conrad has recently signed three new properties in the major Chinese cities of Xi'an, Chengdu and Nanjing, which follows last year's opening of Asia's biggest Conrad hotel in Shanghai last year - with Conrad Shenzhen and Conrad Chongqing set to open this year.

Should these new chains see significant demand - then it is quite possible that the Conrad brand as a whole could see substantial revenue growth based on volume - even if RevPAR itself remains at current levels.

In this regard, I take the view that an anticipated rise in demand across the Conrad brand in China will continue to serve as a potential long-term growth driver. For this reason, I take the view that the slight downturn we have seen in the stock since February could be due to bearish market sentiment more generally. I take the view that Hilton Worldwide Holdings still has significant growth potential going forward.

Conclusion

To conclude, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has seen RevPAR rebound to pre-COVID levels on the back of a strong recovery in travel demand. While there are concerns that RevPAR growth might be peaking in the face of mounting recession worries, I take the view that the Conrad brand is in a good position to see strong growth within China. As such, I continue to take a bullish view on the stock.