T. Rowe Price: Bearish Unconfirmed Earnings Date, Fund Outflows May Persist

Apr. 06, 2023 10:47 AM ETT. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW)XLF, KCE1 Comment
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
3.26K Followers

Summary

  • Traditional active asset managers are struggling with shifts persisting toward passive and lower stock and bond markets compared to a year ago.
  • With several consecutive months of net outflows, that trend may continue in March.
  • With TROW not yet confirming its Q1 reporting date, there are bearish implications, and I outline key price levels to watch ahead of earnings.

T. Rowe Price

RiverNorthPhotography

Money has been shifting around across Wall Street and Main Street following the domestic regional banking crisis and international woes with Credit Suisse in March. It will make for an interesting earnings season that kicks off next week. Big picture, Financials trade

Financials trade at the second lowest P/E multiple and have the highest expected EPS growth

Goldman Sachs

TROW: Earnings Estimate Downgrade From BofA

BofA

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

TROW: Inexpensive Options Ahead of Earnings

ORATS

TROW: Rangebound in the Last Year

Stockcharts.com

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
3.26K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.