Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) has exemplified strong and consistent growth throughout the past few decades. With improvements within their grid systems and a slight undervaluation mentioned later in the article, I rate the stock as a hold due to its long-term growth potential and large dividends.

Business Overview

Exelon Corporation is an American Fortune 100 energy company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. It is one of the largest electric utilities in the United States, serving over 10 million customers across Illinois, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C.

Exelon operates through its three subsidiaries: Commonwealth Edison (ComEd), which provides electricity to customers in northern Illinois, PECO Energy Company, which provides electricity and natural gas to customers in southeastern Pennsylvania, and Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), which provides electricity and gas services to customers in central Maryland.

Exelon is also one of the largest nuclear power operators in the United States, with 21 reactors in 12 facilities in Illinois, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company also has a significant presence in renewable energy, with a portfolio of wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biomass assets.

Exelon Overview (Investor Presentation)

With a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a 52-week high of $50.71, and a low of $35.19, a price of $42.93 with a 19.05 P/E represents a price point at their 200-day moving average and a movement toward possible value territory in the near future.

Exelon also pays a large dividend of 3.44% representing a payout ratio of 61.42% giving shareholders strong returns while also maintaining the ability to improve upon their grid structure to improve efficiencies and differentiate from competitors. This is because as a utility company that is well-established, Exelon does not need such large FCF amounts to grow the business but rather split it among shareholders and their core business models.

Seeking Alpha

With Q4 2022 results beating assumptions in regards to revenues and meeting expectations with EPS with a 12.7% beat on revenues ($4.14 billion compared to $4.67 billion) and a meet on EPS ($0.43 compared to $0.43), the company is outperforming expectations for growth which has displayed their continuous excellence within their market. One key section of the earnings report that caught my attention is the fact that their total current liabilities decreased from $16.111 billion to $10.611 billion. This decline is of great importance as the company has constantly stated that a strong balance sheet is of utmost importance. With potential macroeconomic headwinds in 2023 or 2024, Exelon is looking to improve upon its financial position to better endure a recession and declines in revenues. Guidance into 2023 also expects adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings for 2023 of $2.30 - $2.42 per share which is very positive as it maintains expectations from Q3 2022 even with inflation being persistent and rates continuing to rise.

Keeping up with the Broader Market

Exelon's continuous reinvestment into its core business model, even with a high dividend payout has enabled the company to gain a strong position in the utility industry as well as develop a strong moat through differentiation and large capital on hand to fend off existing competitors and new entrants. Adjusting for dividends Exelon has been able to meet the S&P which for a stable utility investment, demonstrates the company's success.

Exelon Compared to S&P (Created by author using Bar Charts)

Grid Modernization Creating Operational Efficiencies and Consistency

Improvements upon Exelon's grid systems are an important strategy for the company as it will deliver long-term value through competitor differentiation and operational efficiencies, saving time and money. Exelon upgrading its existing systems as well as creating new sustainable energy sources will enhance the company's reliability with consumers through automation systems and analytic tools. These upgrades will enable Exelon to locate outages quickly and solve them in a time-efficient manner creating consumer satisfaction and saving time for Exelon. Grid modernization technologies can also help utilities build more resilient power grids that are better able to withstand and recover from natural disasters and other disruptions. This can help utilities reduce the risks and costs associated with power grid downtime as it can mitigate the issue before it occurs.

Investor Presentation

Some examples of Exelon's modernization include their, undergrounding cable initiative, superconductor technology, and gas replacement programs. One of these programs that is of great importance is the superconductor technology which is being tested in Chicago as it can support 200 times the current of the standard copper wire meaning Exelon will be able to utilize less capital in the future towards archaic systems and promote a more reliable and safe power grid to consumers. These initiatives prove to be successful from Exelon's decrease in CAIDI and SAIFI 2.5 Beta indicating that after these programs were introduced, there have been decreases YOY promoting success in the long-term for cost savings and consumer satisfaction.

Investor presentation

Analyst Consensus

Analyst consensus rates Exelon as a "buy". The stock displays consistent returns as analysts are assuming a share appreciation to $45.73 which displays a 6.52% upside from current prices. When factoring in dividends, it is clear that Exelon is a strong long-term investment that will yield consistent returns.

Analyst Estimates (Trading View)

Valuation

Before creating my assumptions and calculating my DCF, I will calculate the Cost of Equity for Exelon using the Capital Asset Pricing Model. Factoring in a risk-free rate of 3.42%, I was able to conclude that the Cost of Equity was 6.95% as displayed below.

Cost of Equity Calculation (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

After conducting an Equity Model DCF analysis that utilized net income, I have determined that Exelon's current value is undervalued by 1% with a fair value estimated at approximately $43.29. This calculation was based on a discount rate of 6.95% for a 5-year period, and the assumption of a low to mid-single-digit revenue growth rate beyond 2023. Moreover, I anticipated that Exelon would continue to improve its grid systems, resulting in operational efficiency through faster systems and fewer outages. This prediction was considered in the analysis, and it was assumed that their operating margins would steadily increase over time.

DCF Assumptions (Created by author using Alpha Spread) Exelon Capital Structure (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

Risks

Macroeconomic Headwinds: As a potential recession approaches within the next 12 months, Exelon may face growth challenges as rising rates may limit the company's ability to obtain significant amounts of cash. However, despite this obstacle, the company's revenue is expected to be less affected than the broader market, given its status as a utility company.

Risks related to legislative, regulatory, and legal factors: Utility companies face risks related to utility regulatory business models, environmental and climate policy, and tax policy. Changes in regulatory frameworks can create uncertainty for utilities, while environmental and climate policies can increase costs or disrupt service. Tax policy changes could impact profitability or demand for utility-supplied power. Utilities must monitor and manage these risks by investing in new technologies, adapting to changing regulatory environments and engaging with policymakers and stakeholders.

Conclusion

To summarize, I believe Exelon is a hold due to its consistent growth and improved operations through grid upgrades. With macroeconomic headwinds present, a utility company is a great holding to hedge against risk while receiving passive income. The stock also pays out large dividends and is slightly undervalued presenting a long-term upside.