JHVEPhoto

Peter Drucker, who is widely regarded as the father of modern management, famously said that a business only has two basic functions - marketing and innovation. Companies that get this right, in his opinion, tend to grow exponentially in the long run, and I don't think we can argue with that. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) is a company that has got both marketing and innovation right in the last decade, which has led to a 4-fold growth in net income since 2013. The company has continued to grow organically and through business combinations, aided by favorable trends enjoyed by the pet healthcare sector globally.

After a couple of years characterized by pandemic-induced growth, the company is at a crossroads today with its growth story finally showing some cracks. Zoetis, because of the competitive advantages enjoyed by the company, has always attracted premium valuation multiples in the market. With the company now facing several short-term headwinds, investors need to determine whether premium valuation multiples can be sustained in the foreseeable future.

Numbers Continue To Trend In The Right Direction

Zoetis is a prominent player in the field of animal health, dedicated to advancing care for animals around the world through its portfolio of differentiated products. The company provides a diverse array of products and services for livestock and companion animals, including vaccines, medicines, diagnostics, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. Zoetis was previously the animal health business unit of Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) and became an independent entity in 2013. Since then, the company has grown to become a Fortune 500 company, generating over $8 billion in revenue in 2022. Guided by its core principles of caring for animals, customers, and communities, Zoetis is committed to innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction.

The pet sector, in which Zoetis operates, faced multiple headwinds in 2022 caused by a slowdown in demand. Valuation multiples compressed last year with investors shifting their focus away from growth stocks amid rising interest rates as well.

The pet products industry experienced a boom in the early stages of the pandemic, but demand declined as pet owners were forced to cut spending on non-essential items such as toys and grooming products. Despite this, Zoetis, a company that derives over 60% of its revenue from companion animals like dogs, cats, and horses, was able to deliver satisfactory financial results in 2022. However, growth decelerated due to supply chain limitations, labor shortages, and the strong dollar. In the fourth quarter, revenue grew by 4% to $2 billion.

Exhibit 1: Zoetis annual revenue growth rate

Data by YCharts

In the United States, Zoetis saw an increase in revenue, with sales of companion animal products growing by 12% aided by the growth of the company's parasiticide portfolio, while sales of livestock products fell by 6% in the quarter. Revenue in the international segment remained stable on a reported basis, with sales of companion animal products growing by 7% on a reported basis and 21% operationally. However, sales of livestock products declined by 7% on a reported basis and increased by 4% operationally.

Zoetis achieved several key milestones in 2022, including the approval of Simparica Trio in the European Union and the UK for additional claims related to the faster kill time of ticks. Fostera Gold PCV MH, a one-shot vaccine for pigs that offers long-lasting protection against porcine circovirus type 2 (PCV2) and Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae infections, was approved for use in pregnant gilts and sows in the U.S., EU, and Canada, expanding its original claims. Zoetis gained approval for two livestock products in Canada - Protivity, the first modified live vaccine to provide protection against Mycoplasma bovis, and Poulvac Procerta HVT-IBD-ND, which provides early protection against Marek's, infectious bursal, and Newcastle disease viruses with one dose.

In diagnostics, Zoetis expanded its multi-purpose Vetscan Imagyst platform in the U.S. to include new applications for AI dermatology and AI equine Fecal Egg Count analysis. These additions broaden the platform's testing capabilities for veterinarians, redefining what is possible for veterinary diagnosis and animal care across species.

The Long-Term Outlook Is Promising

The pandemic has had a profound impact on the way people live, work, and spend their money. Despite the current economic challenges, the pet industry has continued to thrive, with total sales reaching an impressive $136.8 billion in 2022, representing a stellar growth of 10.8% from the previous year. The American Pet Products Association's 2022 State of the Industry data reveals that pet food and treat sales represented the highest spend category in 2022, accounting for 42.5% of total industry sales and totaling $58.1 billion. This category saw an impressive 16.2% increase over 2021, as people continued to prioritize high-quality nutrition for their furry companions. The second-highest spending category was vet care and product sales, which reported sales of $35.9 billion and accounted for 26.2% of total industry sales. This category saw a steady increase of 4.7% from 2021 as pet owners continued to prioritize the health and well-being of their animals.

Exhibit 2: 2022 pet industry sales

American Pet Products Association

Looking ahead, industry analysts predict that pet spending will continue to follow a similar trajectory and remain steady in 2023. Although new pet ownership will normalize and return to pre-pandemic levels, pet owners will continue to prioritize the health, well-being, and happiness of their animal companions. According to Morgan Stanley, the pet industry is set to grow at a compounded annual rate of 8% by 2030. On the household level, the report predicts that per-pet spending will reach $1,320 by 2025 and $1,897 by 2030, representing an increase from previous estimates of $1,292 by 2025 and $1,909 by 2030. These figures indicate a positive growth trajectory for the pet industry, with pet owners expected to continue increasing their spending on pet products and services in the coming years.

Exhibit 3: 2022 pet ownership data

Morgan Stanley

Despite short-term challenges facing the industry such as supply-chain disruptions and a possible decline in consumer discretionary spending, Zoetis is well-positioned to benefit from the industry's continued growth in 2023 and beyond, especially in the companion animal segment where the company has a strong portfolio of products and continue to invest in research and development. The company is a leading player in the global animal health industry, with a strong competitive edge that sets it apart from its peers. One of the key factors that make Zoetis stand out is its extensive intellectual property portfolio, which includes patents and trademarks that protect its innovative products and well-known brands. This, coupled with a highly regulated industry, creates significant barriers to entry for new players, providing Zoetis with a durable competitive advantage.

Furthermore, Zoetis has a proven track record of developing and introducing innovative products, which has helped to establish its strong reputation and loyal customer base. Its ability to consistently innovate and deliver high-quality products has contributed to above-market growth and upward-trending profit margins in recent years, and there is little reason to believe the next five years will be any different.

Good Things Rarely Are Cheap

Turbulent markets often present good opportunities for long-term-oriented investors, but even then, there's no guarantee that great businesses will go on sale. After shedding 11% of its market value in the last 12 months, Zoetis is cheaper compared to a year ago but that doesn't mean the business is valued at dirt cheap prices. At a forward P/E of 31, Zoetis is very much valued as a growth company, and rightly so. Over the last five years, Zoetis has traded at an average P/E of 42.71, which suggests the current valuation represents a discount from a historical valuation perspective. Short-term headwinds faced by the petcare industry, the fallout from pandemic highs, and rising rates might exert more pressure on ZTS stock in the coming months but for long-term-oriented investors looking for fairly valued, well-run businesses in the market, Zoetis stock is a good option today.

Q4 2022 Guru Trades

At Leads From Gurus, we keep a tab on guru trades to identify potential investment opportunities and to validate our thinking behind the companies in our three model portfolios. The below table summarizes the most recent guru trades for ZTS.

Investing Guru ZTS Holding Value (approx.) Most Recent ZTS Transaction Polen Capital $1 billion Sold 27,000 shares in Q3 2022 AKO Capital $60.8 million Sold 867,000 shares in Q4 2022 Ken Griffin $51.7 million Sold 339,000 shares in Q3 2022 Jim Simmons $37.5 million Sold 339,000 shares in Q4 2022 Terry Smith $37 million Bought 1,130 shares in Q3 2022 Mario Gabelli $11 million Sold 3,340 shares in Q4 2022 Ray Dalio $4.6 million Bought 27,000 shares in Q4 2022 Click to enlarge

Source: 13-F filings

Takeaway

Zoetis is a leading player in the global animal health industry that offers a diversified range of over 300 products for both companion animals and livestock. The company has a strong competitive moat supported by patents, scale, and respected brands, and has been delivering above-market growth for many years. With a diverse revenue stream and a strong presence in key markets around the world, Zoetis is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging trends such as animal welfare and the expansion of the global pet population. Moreover, the company has a strong track record of innovation, and its growth has outpaced the market by a wide margin. With a long runway for growth, Zoetis seems attractively valued today.