ETF Snapshot

The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) is a ~$240m valued ETF, with an 11-year trading history, that focuses on large, mid, and small-cap equities in Denmark. This is one of the more stable European-based portfolios around with an annual turnover ratio of just 12%, over 2.5x lower than the median turnover rate of most ETFs. Prima facie, the expense ratio of 0.53% may not come across as too cheap but it is in line with the other Nordic-based alternatives that iShares offers.

Important Macro Considerations

Growth in Denmark this year is likely to be quite subdued; real GDP growth which had come in at 3.6% in FY22, will likely fall to just 0.9% in FY23. Much could depend on the demand conditions for Danish exports whose share of GDP has only continued to grow over time and currently stands at 60%.

World Bank

Domestically, the underlying situation has been hampered by high inflation and tightening by the Danish central bank; the impact of higher rates is most strongly felt in the housing market, with house prices now poised to decline by 9% this year. Do consider that some moderation in the housing market is healthy as previously, the percentage change in Danish housing prices from levels seen in 1996, was one of the steepest across Europe.

OECD

The Danish central bank's efforts with monetary policy may have helped pull down the harmonized inflation rate from double-digit levels seen at the start of Q4-22, but I would advise investors to pay closer attention to core inflation trends in Denmark, which still continue to trend up, close to the 7% mark. For the uninitiated, core inflation does not account for the volatile impact of energy and food prices.

Trading Economics

I believe core inflation in Denmark could take longer to come down and potentially even stay elevated as the country has just implemented collective bargaining agreements, that will see wage increases across various sectors. The National Bank of Denmark expects wages to increase by 4.7% this year and 5.3% next year, and it'd be difficult to expect core inflation to come down in a big way under conditions such as this.

Investors also need to consider that the impact of this collective bargaining agreement will most keenly be felt in the manufacturing sector with an expected increase of 11% over a two-year time frame. This is particularly pertinent when you think about Danish exporters who may have to face the growing prospect of weaker global demand, even as they attempt to pass on these wage hikes by way of higher pricing.

National Bank of Denmark

EDEN vs. Other Nordics

If one juxtaposes the performance of the iShares MSCI Denmark ETF to other Nordic-based products from iShares, there's clearly only one winner; the image below shows us that since inception, EDEN has delivered excess returns over its peers to the tune of 3-14x, and interestingly enough the superiority has only widened over time.

YCharts

Besides, when I talk about winning, I'm not just referring to the superior return differentials, but also the ETF's low-risk quotient, and its ability to deliver sufficient outsized returns in the face of harmful volatility. Granted, it's unlikely that past results will play out with a degree of exactitude in the future, but these results do help provide some perspective on the qualities of this ETF which are unlikely to disappear overnight.

YCharts

Firstly, note that EDEN offers the lowest sensitivity quotient to the broader markets with a beta of 0.89x. Ideally, whilst you want a beta of less than 0.6x to get some element of hedging, EDEN's beta is not bad when you consider that all the other alternatives are increasingly sensitive to the benchmark (beta of over 1x).

EDEN also primarily focuses on stocks that exhibit low volatility (the defensive healthcare segment accounts for the largest share of stocks in EDEN with an elevated weight of ~44%), and this could come in particularly handy during periods of risk aversion. Note that the annualized standard deviation of monthly returns is the lowest among the pack.

Aggressive interest rate policies, banking sector contagion, and slowing global growth in 2023 could all be instrumental in kickstarting strong bouts of downside deviation in the markets. Whilst EDEN is unlikely to be immune to these pressures, it has previously demonstrated a strong track record in tackling harmful volatility and delivering excess returns over the risk-free rate. Incidentally, it is the only Nordics-based ETF to do so (Sortino ratio of over 1x).

Closing Thoughts

Whilst EDEN has quite a few positive qualities, it is questionable if this is the most opportune time to be getting in. The chart below gives you a sense of how elevated Danish equities look relative to a more diversified portfolio of European stocks. The current relative strength ratio is 40% higher than the mid-point of the range and could be susceptible to some mean-reversion (implying rotation away from EDEN to other European options that offer better value)

Stockcharts

Separately, if you look at EDEN's own long-term price imprints, note that it has been trending up in the shape of an ascending broadening wedge pattern. If you enter at the current price levels, the risk-reward does not work in your favor, as the price is not far from previous highs and you are also a lot further away from the lower boundary of the wedge. Ideally, you'd want to see a second-leg pullback before considering a long position.

Investing

Finally, also note that EDEN is priced quite steeply and doesn't offer you a decent enough yield that could provide some insurance during potential drawdowns. As per YCharts, EDEN's elevated forward P/E of almost 20x is 45% higher than the average multiple of all the Nordic ETFs and a diversified European ETF (IEV). Meanwhile, the yield is also pretty underwhelming, coming in at 1.36% and over 200bps lower than the average of all the other alternatives.