iShares MSCI Denmark ETF - Could Do With A Pullback

Apr. 06, 2023 11:23 AM ETiShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN)
The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
2.27K Followers

Summary

  • The macro outlook for 2023 does not look too appealing.
  • EDEN has an outstanding track record of alpha generation and handling risk.
  • Forward valuations are too steep, the yield is underwhelming, and the risk-reward on the charts looks unappealing.

Typical Danish cottage

PhotographerCW/E+ via Getty Images

ETF Snapshot

The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) is a ~$240m valued ETF, with an 11-year trading history, that focuses on large, mid, and small-cap equities in Denmark. This is one of the more stable European-based portfolios around with an annual

Share of exports

World Bank

House prices

OECD

Core inflation

Trading Economics

wages

National Bank of Denmark

Returns

YCharts

Risk stats

YCharts

EDEN:IEV

Stockcharts

EDEN chart

Investing

Yield and PE

YCharts

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
2.27K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.