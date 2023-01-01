Fertnig

Investment thesis

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) stock may continue to face difficulties in the near future, so I'm keeping my neutral rating for the time being. There are still many uncertainties that are tough for investors to underwrite and thus hold a confident view today. The lack of clarity into a normalized demand environment, combined with shaky consumer demand and declining margins due to increased promotional behavior from Accessories & Materials [A&M] to combat low-cost competition are contributing to the short-term uncertainty. In FY22, subscription revenue grew by 32% year over year, which is impressive. However, the other revenue is declining faster than I anticipated, and it is difficult to pinpoint where the bottom is. Moreover, margin pressure is expected to persist over the next 1-2 years, further reducing profits.

Highlights from 4Q earnings

I was pleasantly surprised by the fourth quarter revenue of $281 million in 2022. The weak showing by Connected Machines was made up for by A&M's strong showing. One area of strength for CRCT was subscription revenue, which grew by 28% year over year to $71 million. However, the 29.8% gross margin was below expectations.

Expect growth in 2H23

Given the results of the 2022 holiday season and the weaker-than-anticipated demand in January and February, I believe that the key to revenue growth in 2023 lies in an improvement in 2H23. In particular, revenue from Connected Machines and A&M fell 35% Y/Y and 38% Y/Y in 4Q22 due to softer demand, channel inventory reduction, and pricing headwinds, respectively. Softer-than-expected sales of Connected Machines in January and February have been reported, and management has warned of impending pressure on user growth in the 1Q23. Given the challenging comparative landscape, management anticipates 1Q23 to be a challenging period for Connected Machines and has stated that results will be "materially below" 1Q22. However, they anticipate an uptick in performance beginning in 2Q23. As a result of these complex macro dynamics, I anticipate that CRCT will attract fewer net new users in 2023 than in 2022, which will put a damper on paid subscriber attach. That said, management is confident that Connected Machines will grow year over year in CY23, even if net new users decrease. In my view, achieving this would be very challenging without a substantial rebound in the latter half of the year. I am skeptical about the possibility of such a recovery because of the challenging macroeconomic conditions and the continued normalization of demand following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Strategy update

In 2023, I anticipate A&M's sales strategy shifts will be a drag on the company's gross margin. Management claims that the industry as a whole is seeing more A&M competition in online and retail channels, and that consumers are becoming more price conscious than ever before. To deal with this, management plans to increase A&M promotions to counteract share loss; these drove 4Q share gains but a 17-point drop in gross margins to 15.9%. In order to remain competitive, management intends to maintain a promotion for A&M and introduce additional package deals involving machines to remain competitive in pricing. These measures are expected to sustain revenue growth, but they may also put strain on profit margins in 2023 and beyond. Furthermore, CRCT will probably have to record reserves for aged materials stocks, especially in 2Q23. I get that management wants to maintain market share by offering discounts, but the unexpectedly steep drop in gross margin makes this a bitter pill to swallow. Now that management has made clear their intention to double down on this, along with the aging inventories, I expect FY23 A&M gross margins to decline much further. The positive shift in the mix toward high-margin Subscriptions, however, may be enough to more than counteract this headwind. It's possible that operating margins won't be affected as much as gross margin if CRCT also improves opex efficiency.

What I also appreciated about management was their willingness to tackle platform complexity now in preparation for when customer demand picks back up. As a result of the difficulties encountered over the past year and a half, management is working to streamline operations and reduce the platform's complexity in order to better serve the company's ideal clientele and boost the company's ability to monetize its users. While I applaud these initiatives, I would like to see evidence that they will lead to increased revenue from existing customers or any other tangible benefits to the business.

Conclusion

While CRCT has shown some positive growth in subscription revenue, the overall outlook for the company remains uncertain. The lack of clarity on normalized demand, declining margins due to increased promotional activity, and the ongoing post-COVID normalization of demand are all factors contributing to the short-term uncertainty. The company's strategy to maintain a promotion for A&M and introduce additional package deals involving machines may help sustain revenue growth, but will likely put pressure on profit margins in 2023 and beyond. Therefore, I am maintaining a neutral rating on CRCT at this time.