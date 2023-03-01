jetcityimage

Tesla has been one of the hottest performers in the S&P 500 so far on the year. In the first quarter, the stock’s massive 68% return contributed nearly 9% to the SPX’s 3.7% advance (including dividends). Other mega-cap tech-related stocks jumped too, reversing the 2022 trade that featured value outperforming the growth style.

And there is a new hot ETF on the scene that has captured increasing volume over the last several weeks. I think it is a solid way to put on a popular trade without needing to jump through all the hoops in the options market.

TSLA: A Hot Q1

S&P Dow Jones, Howard Silverblatt

According to the issuer, the YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) is an actively managed fund that seeks to generate monthly income by writing call options on TSLA. TSLY pursues a strategy that aims to harvest compelling yields while retaining capped participation in the price gains of TSLA.

TSLY is simply a synthetic covered call strategy within the ETF wrapper. The fund caps its potential gains in TSLA shares when the stock increases in value, and investors must recognize that drops in TSLA equity can more than offset the high income yield. TSLY does not invest directly in TSLA, rather it purchases FLEX call and put options to replicate exposure to a TSLA covered call strategy (a traditional covered call strategy involves going long the stock and short the calls). Treasuries are used as collateral for the options which also generate income.

TSLY buys TSLA call options while selling TSLA put options to mimic the price action of TSLA. Those options typically expire six months to a year out and the strikes are about equal to the then-current TSLA stock price. As for the covered call writing, calls with an expiration of one month or less and with a strike price that is approximately 5-15% above the then-current TSLA share price are sold. So, if the stock rises above those strikes, then the short calls will be offset by the synthetic long position, resulting in underperformance against TSLA.

Remarkably, the current yield as of April 5, 2023, is 64%, and distributions are paid monthly. You can view the entire 2023 distribution schedule here.

TSLY Distributions

YieldMax

TSLY debuted on November 22 last year and it trades on the NYSE Arca with a high annual expense ratio of 0.99%. Assets are flowing into the fund with the latest figure at a bit over $27 million while the median 30-day bid/ask spread is more than one-third of a percentage point, so using limit orders on the ETF is a wise move.

But notice in the technical chart below that volume has been on the rise, so traders are catching on to this fund while risk-seeking income investors are likely intrigued by the huge monthly yield.

TSLY Portfolio

YieldMax

It is important to know what’s happening with the underlying. Tesla generally rallies from mid-March through mid-September, so now is a favorable period on the calendar, according to data from Equity Clock.

Owning TSLA Shares Often A Winning Play Through Mid-September

Equity Clock

The Technical Take

While there’s limited price history with TSLY, shares have traded similarly to TSLA, but with slightly less volatility. Notice in the graph below that the fund is well under its opening price from last November, but on a total return basis, it is down just 6%. Still, TSLA shares are up 9%, so it has underperformed thus far.

$215 is a resistance area on TSLA while TSLY failed to rally above its February to March peak above $18 on a rally attempt late last month. With large volume in the last three sessions on lower price action, it appears that the momentum is to the downside as of now. Support may be seen in the $13.30 to $14.10 range.

TSLY: Volume On The Rise - A Good ETF Vital Sign

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I like TSLY for risk-seeking income investors who do not want to go through the effort of trading and rolling out covered calls on TSLA. While the expense ratio is high, going long the fund when it’s believed that the stock may trade sideways with high volatility would be a viable strategy. With TSLA ranging below its 2023 high, I'm a buy on TSLY (compared to owning TSLA outright) now through earnings later this month.