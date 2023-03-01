TSLY: An Effective Covered Call Play On TSLA, Recognize The Risks

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
3.26K Followers

Summary

  • Tesla was up big in Q1, accounting for nearly 10% of the S&P 500's total return.
  • Shares have pulled back lately ahead of earnings, but one new ETF is becoming increasingly popular, according to volume trends.
  • TSLY is synthetic covered call strategy on TSLA within the ETF wrapper, and it can be an effective way to play high volatility and sideways price action on TSLA.

Tesla Service Center. Tesla designs and manufactures the Model S electric sedan IV

jetcityimage

Tesla has been one of the hottest performers in the S&P 500 so far on the year. In the first quarter, the stock’s massive 68% return contributed nearly 9% to the SPX’s 3.7% advance (including dividends). Other mega-cap tech-related stocks jumped too, reversing the 2022 trade

TSLA: A Hot Q1

S&P Dow Jones, Howard Silverblatt

TSLY Distributions

YieldMax

TSLY Portfolio

YieldMax

Owning TSLA Shares Often A Winning Play Through Mid-September

Equity Clock

TSLY: Volume On The Rise - A Good ETF Vital Sign

Stockcharts.com

Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

