Innovate Corp. (NYSE:VATE) remains our best new idea for 2023. Shares rose over 50% in Q1, but this is a leveraged equity; they could have just as easily declined by the same amount. Neither necessarily means all that much.
Their infrastructure subsidiary is performing okay. Margins range from 6-8%; they’re currently somewhere in the middle. That business isn’t great but it is good enough to service the debt. They made their February coupon payment and have enough capital for the next few quarters. VATE has a $330 million 8.5% 2026 bond outstanding that last traded 77.25-.77.5, which indicates the market’s wariness about their ability to pay.
This is what I own VATE for. While Infrastructure keeps the lights on, Life Science is where there’s upside. For example, MediBeacon is working productively with the FDA to get approval for their TGFR system this year. That is one of several products that could be a bonanza for patients as well as shareholders.
25% of the way through the year and we’ve achieved the first milestone. The cash was received. MediBeacon is well on their way to achieving their two milestones by year-end. They have begun a follow on study that presupposes the success of their main TGFR US Pivotal Study. Glacial RX is on track for its commercialization ramp. The company chose to renew the poison pill. I dislike all poison pills including this one but I like that they consider it necessary. It goes until the fourth quarter. I don’t intend to vote to approve its extension.
After the first quarter, VATE’s $4 price alert remains current. I stand by its note:
Innovate (VATE) is a hold co for a rando hodgepodge of non-cross collateralized assets. It could be worth $15-20/share and that value could be unlocked in 2023. Buying VATE under $4 per share is StW’s best new idea for 2023… and perhaps our best idea ever. Details.
VATE remains my best new idea for 2023.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VATE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/957061-chris-demuth-jr/5549358-legal-disclosure
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
