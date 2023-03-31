Sandstorm Gold: Trading In A Tight Range

Summary

  • Sandstorm Gold sold approximately 28,400 attributable GEOs and realized preliminary revenue of $44.0 million in 1Q23.
  • Total revenues, including sales, Royalties, and income from other investments, were $54.0 million. It is a significant revenue jump, but will it be enough to justify the massive investment?
  • I recommend buying SAND between $5.49 and $5.30, with possible lower support at $4.75.
Gold and Silver Coins

rticknor

Introduction

Vancouver-based Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) released its preliminary 1Q23 production results on April 5, 2023.

Note: This article updates my previous article on Sandstorm Gold, published on February 22, 2023. I have been following SAND's quarterly results since 2015.

Chart

SAND Quarterly Shares outstanding diluted history (Fun Trading)

Chart

SAND Quarterly Debt versus cash history (Fun Trading)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

SAND 1-Year gold silver prices performance (Fun Trading StockCharts)

SAND Revenues

SAND Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading)

Sandstorm Gold - Gold price realized

SAND Quarterly gold price history (Fun Trading)

Chart

SAND Quarterly GEO Production history (Fun Trading)

Chart

SAND Cost of sales history (Fun Trading)

SAND stock technical Analysis

SAND TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

