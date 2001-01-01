Splunk: The SIEM Leader Is A Great Buy On Declines

Apr. 06, 2023 12:51 PM ETSplunk Inc. (SPLK)DDOG
Summary

  • Splunk, the market leader for SIEM expects a slow FY24 with revenue growth of only 9%.
  • The TAM for security, monitoring and observability is massive, growing and under penetrated and Splunk can continue to consolidate its lead.
  • Splunk has opportunities to leverage its large customer base by expanding its use cases and generating more revenue per user.
  • Splunk's operating margins are getting better, it generates gobs of cash and it has started focusing on cost rationalization.
  • Commensurate with the slower revenue growth, it's P/S multiple has dropped to just 4. I believe Splunk is a good bargain around $75 to $80.

SIEM Security information and event management program in a tablet.

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) is the market leader for SIEM (Security, Information and Event Management) with the largest revenue of $3.67Bn in that segment.

SIEM is the collection and monitoring of all event logs across a company's

Splunk Corporate Template | TMPLT-FY24-101

Chart
Data by YCharts

Splunk Revenue Segments

Splunk Revenue Segments (Seeking Alpha, Splunk, Fountainhead)

Splunk Corporate Template | TMPLT-FY24-101

Splunk Earnings and Revenue Projections

Splunk Earnings and Revenue Projections (Seeking Alpha, Fountainhead, Splunk, Wall Street Journal, Nanalyze)

Splunk and Datadog

Splunk and Datadog (Seeking Alpha, Nanalyze, Splunk, Datadog, Fountainhead)

Comments

