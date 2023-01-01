Progyny: Still Bullish On The Business And Stock

Apr. 06, 2023 12:55 PM ETProgyny, Inc. (PGNY)
Heinsite Capital profile picture
Heinsite Capital
384 Followers

Summary

  • PGNY's 4Q22 results exceeded expectations in terms of revenue and earnings, and the forward-looking guidance shows management's confidence in the long-term prospects of the company.
  • PGNY has a strong pipeline and early sales season indicators that bode well for FY23.
  • PGNY is expanding into new markets, such as preconception and male infertility services, which should generate additional revenue and boost long-term viability.

Young pregnant woman sitting on sofa and relaxing at home with dog.

ArtistGNDphotography/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

I maintain my buy rating on Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) with attractive upside. The market for managing fertility benefits is growing quickly due to societal and cultural shifts, such as the postponement of having children and the rise

This article was written by

Heinsite Capital profile picture
Heinsite Capital
384 Followers
I am an investment analyst in a small boutique firm, covering companies across APAC and US.With over 5 years of dissecting businesses and what makes them tick, I look for opportunities in the markets and am not confined to a particular strategy. I look for strong companies with superior moats, but also believe strongly in managing risks to survive to fight another day.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.