Mike Dupre

RH (NYSE:RH) has been a well-run company for many years and it has plenty of room to grow. However, the company is facing a tough environment for home furnishings at the moment.

Company Profile

RH is a luxury home furnishings and home décor retailer. It sells its offerings through its full-price retail locations, outlets, its website, and through its Source Book catalogue. It operates under the RH and Waterworks brands.

At the end of January, it operated 67 RH Galleries, 37 RH outlets, and 14 Waterworks Showrooms. Of its RH Galleries, 28 were Design Galleries that average a whopping 33,800 square feet. Fourteen of its Design Galleries also include restaurants and wine bars. It also opened up an RH Guesthouse in New York in the fall of 2022, which includes six guest rooms, three guest suites and a private residence,

Opportunities and Risks

Since taking over as CEO two decades ago (note there was a short period where he stepped down), one thing that Gary Friedman has done really well is elevate RH into a luxury brand. When he first took over, the company was nearly bankrupt and selling “retro knick-knacks and kitschy gifts priced under $50.” During the housing crisis he started the company’s upscale climb, hiring craftpeople to develop exclusive offerings and having a team of buyers travel the world looking for unique items.

Perhaps his biggest swing in this endeavor, though, has been his introduction of RH’s Design Galleries, the first of which was opened in 2014. These Design Galleries are massive and the epitome of architectural opulence. Many include high-end restaurants and wine bars. Massive locations built in prime retail locations with seemingly no expense spared in their design does not come cheap, and could have been a disaster if sales did not follow. But these Design Galleries really upped the image of RH, and revenue took off.

Currently, RH only has 28 Design Galleries, so there is plenty of room to continue to grow the concept, either through openings in new markets, or by relocating legacy galleries in existing markets. It will introduce a new Gallery Design this year in Palo Alto, California and Cleveland, Ohio. It will also open new Galleries at the Historic Firehouse in Montecito, California and in Indianapolis, Indiana at The Linden House, a 178-acre estate on a private lake.

It also has the opportunity to expand into major international cities, using the same concept. On this front, the company will be opening its first RH location in the U.K., at the Historic Aynho Park, a 73-acre, 17th-century estate. Continuing to go big, the Gallery will house The Aynho Architecture & Design Library, featuring rare books from master architects. RH will also open new locations in Brussels, Dusseldorf, Munich, and Madrid over the next 18 months, followed by Paris, London, Milan, and Sydney in 2024 and 2025

In his Q4 letter to shareholders, Friedman said:

“Our goal to position RH as the arbiter of taste for the home has proven to be both disruptive and lucrative, as we continue our quest to build the most admired brand in the world. Our brand attracts the leading designers, artisans and manufacturers, scaling and rendering their work more valuable across our integrated platform, enabling RH to curate the most compelling collection of luxury home products on the planet. … Our plan to open immersive Design Galleries in every major market will unlock the value of our vast assortment, generating revenues of $5 to $6 billion in North America, and $20 to $25 billion globally. …. Our products are elevated and rendered more valuable by our architecturally inspiring Galleries, which are further elevated and rendered more valuable by our interior design services and seamlessly integrated hospitality experience.”

International expansion will be a big part of the RH story, and we’ll have to wait and see if its designs resonate with international customers. This is a risk, as while luxury fashion has tended to transcend cultures, we’ll have to see if luxury home furnishings can as well. It may, but it just hasn’t been proven out.

Expanding its collections is another opportunity, and on that front the company is introducing over 70 new furniture and upholstery collections across categories. Friedman boasted on the Q4 call that the products it is introducing will be disruptive, not just at the high-end of the market, but also below it, because it has the scale to buy and stock inventory.

Of course, introducing a lot of new products and collections into a period of economic weakness does carry risks. Home furnishings and décor tend to be one of the first areas people cut back on during an economic weakness, and the sector had a lot of pull-forward of demand due to Covid. While RH does a lot of custom orders, it also does carry inventory as well.

Friedman admitted on RH’s Q4 call that the pandemic did create a temporary lift for the industry, and that currently there is massive discounting in the home furnishings industry. However, he does not plan to play that game, saying on the Q4 call:

“Where people promotional in 2009? They were. Okay. What's different about other people from us right now, they're promotional on top of not being promotional. If I push the promotional button right now in our business and send some promotional e-mails, our business would go up 10% to 20% overnight. You'll put some pressure on margins, and it would be really difficult to anniversary next year. And you start spending your time on pricing your business from week to week, month to month, not on building your business. You're focused on price, not on product. And you're thinking about products from a promotional lens. And yes, you're just playing a completely different game. So how do you cut through the noise? We've cut through the noise. … We're not panicked. We're not nervous. We had the best model going into the pandemic. We have the best model coming out of the pandemic. And I think we'll leapfrog even farther ahead when we get to '24 and '25.”

This is a smart move, as when you're positioned as a luxury brands, discounting is your biggest enemy. It can often condition people to seek out discounts and devalue the brand in the eyes of customers. So while it may hurt results more in the short term, it is the right long-term strategy in my view.

While Friedman has admittedly been one of the best CEO’s around, he’s also a bit of a risk taker. This can be seen with his expensive real estate strategy, but perhaps there is no better example than his actions in 2017. Confident in his outlook for the company, he levered up to buy back nearly half of RH’s stock. It worked and the company performed well, but if he got the macro wrong, things could have turned out differently.

Valuation

RH stock currently trades under 12x the FY2024 (ending January) consensus EBITDA of $614.3 million and 10.7x the FY2025 consensus of $757.5 million.

It trades at a forward P/E of nearly 20.3x the FY24 consensus of $11.55 and just over 14x the FY25 consensus of $16.70.

Revenue growth is expected to drop -15.6% this year, and then grow 10% the year after.

RH trades at a wide premium to its peer group.

RH Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

From a historical perspective, it is trading at bit of a discount.

RH Historical Valuation (FinBox)

Conclusion

RH is facing a tough macro-environment, but it has proven to be one of the best-run companies over the past two decades, led by CEO Gary Friedman. The long-term outlook remains solid as it continues to build out Design Galleries in major U.S. markets, as then begin expansion internationally. The international expansion does carry risk, but the opportunity outweighs the risk at this time and is one worth taking.

I think long-term investors can add shares here, but there likely could be better opportunities down the road given the current macro environment. As such, I will rate the stock a “Hold,” but would look to be a buyer on any weakness in the stock.