Today the investing environment is much more challenging. The Dollar has risen significantly over the last three years against the Euro and most major currencies, interest rates continue to rise, and most analysts are projecting S&P 500 earnings growth to be in the low single digits in 2023. The war between Ukraine and Russia also shows no signs of ending. It has become a market where investing in individual companies makes more sense than exclusively allocating capital to index funds, and investors will likely do best by picking specific stocks.

One company that continues to have very strong fundamentals is Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM). Philip Morris International is an international tobacco company that sells products exclusively outside of the United States. The company operates in 71 different markets and has a portfolio of products that include traditional cigarettes, HEET stick products, and oral nicotine options as well.

Philip Morris International has faced two significant challenges over the last year, the impact of the war in Ukraine on the company's Russian operations, and the impact of a rising dollar on reported earnings.

This company has also performed very well over the last year despite facing some significant headwinds.

Still, despite the stock's strong performance during a very challenging 2022, Philip Morris International has still gone nowhere over the last 5 years.

Philip Morris International's core cigarette and HEET Stick business remains very strong, but the impact of the war between Russia and Ukraine, a rising dollar, and general concerns over a global slowdown have kept the stock from performing in line with the company's strong fundamentals during this time.

Philip Morris International's fourth quarter earnings report again showed how strong the company's core business is.

Philip Morris International recently reported full diluted earnings per share of $5.81, adjusted diluted EPS of $5.98, and adjusted diluted earnings per share excluding Ukraine and Russia of $5.34 per share. The company grew earnings at 11.9% year-over-year in constant currency. Also, management reported that adjusted net revenue also grew 7.7% organically for the full year, and shipment volume increased by 3.2%. Excluding Russia and Ukraine, the company's core Heated Tobacco Unit increased market share by 1.4%. The company's guidance for 2023 is that diluted earnings per share will likely be $6.09 and $6.21 a share. The company expects earnings to grow at 7-9% this year excluding currency impacts. Management also reported that overall IQOS users increased to 24.9 million, from just 16.9 million a year ago. Smoke-free products now make up 32.1% of this industry leader's earnings.

Philip Morris's strong core tobacco and IQOS sales enabled the company to grow net revenues at 7.9% quarter-to-quarter, and 7.9% year-over-year, excluding Ukraine and Russia. Several analysts, such as Jefferies and Goldman Sachs, have upgraded Philip Morris International over the last three months. Morgan Stanley recently issued an overweight rating to the company last week, citing the company's strong core fundamentals. Jefferies also cited optimism over the company's recent acquisition of Swedish Match in their ratings change. The Swedish Match acquisition has been successful for this company, with ZYN volume growth in the US particularly impressive. Philip Morris International is also preparing to launch a number of cheaper IQOS products in 2023 as well, such as the IQOS Iluma 1. This new product still sells at $54, so these new initiatives shouldn't compromise the company's strong net margins of 28.4%

Philip Morris International has shown that their business model is recession-resistant, and management has been able to overcome headwinds that bears have consistently overestimated. This stock has always rebounded after selling off on currency concerns, and Philip Morris International also showed the company can overcome issues related to the Ukraine-Russia conflict as well. Russia was a small but still relevant market for Philip Morris International, since that country's market comprised 8% of global sales and 6% of revenues. Ukraine made up 2% of the company's sales last year. Still, the market has already priced in the risk of this company not being able to resume operations in Russia for some time, and it remains possible that Philip Morris International could reenter that market at some point in the future. The dollar should remain strong against the Euro and other currencies for some time, but the company has consistently shown the ability to overcome come forex issues as well.

This is why the stock looks undervalued when using a number of different metrics. Philip Morris International currently trades at 15.57x likely forward earnings, and 13.78x forward EBIT. The industry average valuation is 20.58x likely forward earnings, and 18.62x forward EBIT. Analysts are also currently projecting 7-8% sales growth for this company over the next five years, but most individuals who cover this company have consistently underestimated the strength of this company's core business. A company with premium brands growing earnings organically at a high-single-digit rate with a recession-proof business model is likely to trade at 20-22x forward earnings in the long term, which is the industry average for tobacco companies. The average estimate for this company's earnings in 2024 is $6.34 a share, so a 21x multiple would mean this stock is likely to trade at $131 dollars a share. Analysts have also consistently underestimated the strength of Philip Morris International's core businesses, and that happened again in 2022.

Philip Morris has faced a number of significant headwinds over the last several years. The company has dealt with rising costs, slowing growth, currency issues, and the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Management has still consistently reported earnings that have easily beaten analyst expectations because of the strength of the company's core business. While rising costs and forex impacts are likely challenges that will remain for some time, Philip Morris International has shown the company can consistently grow earnings even in the current challenging environment, and I believe analysts continue to undervalue this company.