Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) reported disappointing same-store sales for March 2023 yesterday.
The leading retailer reported a decline in same-store sales of 1.1%, as net sales grew by just 0.5% YoY to $21.5B. In addition, Costco's average size of transactions fell 5.8% from February.
In addition, Costco's e-commerce comp sales were down 12.7%, even though international comp sales rose by 2%. In addition, the company highlighted a 2% negative impact from "gas price deflation," as Costco also felt the impact of weak energy prices in March.
However, underlying crude oil prices (CL1:COM, USO) have recovered remarkably since the OPEC+ cut, which should help stabilize forward comp sales.
Despite that, market operators aren't thrilled by the weak showing of Costco, given its expensive valuation.
We cautioned investors in November 2022 that FY2023 will be challenging for Costco to navigate. The effects of inflation and weaker consumer spending could put further pressure on Costco's operating metrics in H2FY2023 as Costco laps a stellar year in FY2022.
As such, COST stock has underperformed the S&P 500 (SPX, SPY) in three (May, June, and November) out of our previous four Sell ratings. Hence, we assessed that sellers have continued to sell down COST at appropriate resistance levels, even as dip buyers attempted to shore up buying support.
Costco buyers could point to the company's wide economic moat, giving it significant cost advantages and an incredibly resilient operating model. Moreover, its ability to keep its in-store SKUs to less than 4K has helped the company retain its competitive edge for its members, which is critical for its operating profits.
Accordingly, Costco generated 55% of its operating profits in FY22 from membership fees, a significant moat.
Hence, it's arguable that Costco's ability to defend its moat and profitability should continue to attract buyers at the right valuation.
Accordingly, Costco is expected to post net revenue growth of 7.4% in FY23 (year ending August 2023), down significantly from the highs over the past two FYs. As such, it shouldn't surprise investors that COST is down more than 20% from its April 2022 highs.
However, we believe its ability to maintain its EBIT margins through the cycle is one of the critical factors that afford the company's wide moat rating. As such, we assessed that the forward EBIT margin estimates by Wall Street analysts seem credible, given Costco's defensible operating model.
With that in mind, it also lowers the execution risks in modeling COST's valuation, helping investors to assess whether it's worth buying COST now.
Trefis' sum-of-the-parts or SOTP valuation framework attributes 47% of its SOTP to its US segment, with its membership fee segment accounting for 13%. As such, paying close attention to Costco's U.S. comp sales will likely be critical in assessing its valuation.
Moreover, COST's blended fair value estimate indicates that investors are not likely to have a considerable margin of safety if they choose to invest in COST now.
While some COST bulls could argue that buying a great business at a fair price is worthwhile, we believe it's still important to accord a reasonable safety margin to their buy levels.
Furthermore, COST last traded at an NTM adjusted P/E of nearly 33x, way above its Consumer Staples (XLP) average of 20.3x. It's also still above its 10Y average of 30x, even though the overvaluation has fallen from last year's highs.
Hence, some investors should argue that a Hold rating may be appropriate. However, our Sell rating is predicated on a cut exposure thesis, suggesting investors use the opportunity to layer out if they have outsized COST exposure after a significant run-up from its 2020 lows.
As such, investors who don't hold Costco Wholesale Corporation can consider waiting for COST to fall below its average valuation levels on a relative multiple basis. In addition, they can also consider a wider margin of safety for more challenging execution risks in FY23 in case consumer spending weakens worse than expected.
Rating: Sell (Reiterated).
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
