K92 Mining: A Solid Buy-The-Dip Candidate

Summary

  • K92 Mining has been one of the weakest performers this year, trading in negative territory year-to-date vs. a strong return for the Gold Miners Index.
  • The underperformance can be partially attributed to unplanned maintenance in Q1 that could impact its ability to deliver into the upper end of FY2023 guidance.
  • However, while K92 Mining missed its guidance midpoint in FY2022 and could have a softer H1-2023, we continue to see positive developments under the surface.
  • So, with a top-5 growth profile sector-wide, the potential for $1,200/oz plus AISC margins post-2025 and this being a budding exploration story, I would view sharp pullbacks as buying opportunities.

Last man/miner standing

aeduard

The Q4 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) is finally over and it was a disappointing earnings season overall. Not only did several companies miss production guidance, but delivery against cost guidance was pitiful, with many gold producers forced

K92 Mining Operations

K92 Mining Operations (Company Website)

K92 Mining - Quarterly GEO Production

K92 Mining - Quarterly GEO Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

K92 Mining - Quarterly Throughput & Grades

K92 Mining - Quarterly Throughput & Grades (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

K92 Mining - AISC, Gold Price & AISC Margins

K92 Mining - AISC, Gold Price & AISC Margins (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

K92 Mining - Annual AISC & Forward Estimates

K92 Mining - Annual AISC & Forward Estimates (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Comments (1)

