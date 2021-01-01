BING-JHEN HONG

April 6 proved to be anything but a great day for shareholders of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST). As of this writing, shares of the membership-based warehouse operator are down about 3.3% for the day after reporting, following the close of the market on April 5, comparable store sales that disappointed the investment community. Some investors may view this as an opportunity to buy shares of the company on the cheap. After all, Costco Wholesale is a high-quality company that should continue to grow in the long run. In general, I would agree that the market overreacted to the news that management reported. But on the other hand, experiencing downside when even marginally negative news is reported is the norm when buying shares of expensive businesses.

Weak results

On April 5, after the market closed, the management team at Costco Wholesale announced comparable store sales data for the month of March, which is a five-week window ending April 2. Overall revenue for the company came in at $21.71 billion. That represents an increase of only 0.5% compared to the $21.61 billion reported the same window of time last year. The composition of this lackluster sales increase was driven by mixed results from a geographical perspective.

Costco Wholesale

During the five-week window in question, comparable sales reported by the company in the US managed to decline by 1.5%. Although if you adjust for changes in gasoline prices and foreign currency fluctuations, this turns to a modest uptick of 0.9%. Canada saw a similar, but more significantly pronounced, trend. Comparable sales were negative to the tune of 2.4%. But on an adjusted basis, they turned positive by 7.4%. Other international sales that exclude Canada reported a comparable sales increase of 2%. Though on an adjusted basis, that figure moves up to 7.6%. All combined, total company comparable sales dipped 1.1%, driven by the significant weighting that the US has on the company's overall financial performance. But on an adjusted basis, this number grew by 2.6%.

The biggest weakness for the company during this time came from its e-commerce operations. These actually dropped by 12.7%. And on an adjusted basis, the picture wasn't better, with a decline year over year of 11.6%. While this is a drastic drop, it's important to note that as the economy reopened following the COVID-19 pandemic, more people began going in-store as opposed to ordering online. So some drop on this front was bound to happen.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

With the exception of the e-commerce data, these results don't look horrible when placed in a vacuum for a company as large and developed as Costco Wholesale happens to be. But the reason why the market is disappointed has to do with how fast results have weakened compared to earlier this year. Back in January, I wrote an article covering results for the first quarter of the company's 2023 fiscal year. Since then, management has released data covering the second quarter of the year as well. Revenue for that time came in at $55.27 billion. That represents an increase of 6.5% over the $51.90 billion reported only one year earlier.

This upside was driven largely by growth in overall company comparable sales. This number was 5.2% higher than it was one year earlier, with the adjusted figure coming in even stronger at 6.8%. At that time, we did see weakness on the e-commerce side, with sales down 9.6%, while the adjusted sales were down 8.7%. But outside of that, results were fairly strong across the board. The most striking difference was in the U.S. market. Overall revenue on a comparable sales basis jumped by 5.7%, with an adjusted reading of 5.8%. And for the first two quarters of the 2023 fiscal year as a whole, the results were even more impressive as the image below illustrates.

Costco Wholesale

With the rise in revenue, the company also saw growth in its bottom line results. Net income totaled $1.47 billion. That's 12.9% above the $1.30 billion reported the same time one year earlier. In addition to benefiting from a marginal improvement in its gross profit margin, the company also saw interest income and other activities jump from $25 million to $114 million. A rise in interest rates across the globe allowed the company to benefit rather significantly on this front. While this may seem peculiar to some investors, consider that the company has cash and cash equivalents on its books of $13.71 billion. That compares to debt of $6.58 billion. With so much cash, even small improvements in the interest rate can have a positive impact on a firm's bottom line. Other profitability metrics followed a similar trajectory. Operating cash flow, for instance, went from $1.31 billion to $3.36 billion. On an adjusted basis, which makes adjustments for changes in working capital, the metric would have gone from $2.04 billion to $2.46 billion. And finally, EBITDA for the company expanded from $2.25 billion to $2.37 billion. As you can see in the chart below, results for the first half of the 2023 fiscal year as a whole came in stronger than they did in the first half one year earlier. This means that the results experienced in the second quarter were not a one-time event.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

We don't really know what the 2023 fiscal year has in store for the company. Clearly, the picture for the firm is weakening. Considering what's going on in the broader economy, this is not a surprise and investors should expect it to continue. Because of this, I did not forecast what kind of financial performance the company might experience for 2023 in its entirety. But it's safe to say that the first half of the year is not a good barometer of where things are going. I did, however, value the company using results from both its 2021 and 2022 fiscal years. This data can be seen in the chart below.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

As you can see here, the company is currently trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 36.5. On its own, this is a very high multiple, especially for such a large business that should have limited year-over-year growth prospects moving forward. The price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple is considerably lower, but still high, at 23. Aided by the excess cash that the company has on its books, the EV to EBITDA multiple of the firm is even lower at 19.3. All of these numbers look better than what the company reported for 2021. As you can see in the table below, I also compared Costco Wholesale to five similar firms. Using all three valuation metrics, I found that it was the most expensive of the group across the board.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Costco Wholesale 36.5 23.0 19.3 Walmart (WMT) 35.0 14.2 14.7 BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) 19.8 12.9 11.8 Target (TGT) 27.3 18.9 13.6 The Kroger Co. (KR) 15.7 7.8 6.2 Albertsons (ACI) 8.7 4.1 3.2 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

In the long run, I have high hopes for Costco Wholesale from an operational perspective. It truly is a high-quality company that should fare well as time goes on. But this doesn't mean that the company makes sense to buy into at this moment. On an absolute basis and relative to similar firms, shares of the retailer are incredibly pricey. One could argue that the company warrants a premium because of its quality. I would generally agree with this, which is why, in the past, I had rated it a ‘hold’ instead of a ‘sell’. I would also assert that the reaction to the weak comparable store sales was an overreaction and short-sighted in the grand scheme of things. But between this weakening and how pricey shares remain, I believe that a ‘hold’ rating is still appropriate at this time.