All financial numbers in this article are in Canadian dollars unless noted otherwise.

Introduction

Generally speaking, I mainly buy dividend growth stocks, as I prefer to own stocks capable of delivering high capital gains on top of a steadily rising dividend. Unfortunately, when looking for a high yield (for whatever reason), it becomes harder to find companies that provide growth. More often than not, the higher the yield, the lower we can expect capital gains to be. It's one of the reasons why I am extremely picky when it comes to high-yield investments. There are just too many pitfalls.

That said, Canadian-based TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) yields close to 7%, it has a wide-moat business model, a consistently rising dividend, and plenty of future growth. Unfortunately, its growth plans and dividend are fueled by debt, which has caused its debt rating to be cut.

Nonetheless, its dividend is safe and shares seem undervalued.

In this article, I will give you my opinion on its juicy yield and how I would deal with this company.

Energy Infrastructure With Steady Growth

Founded in 1951, TC Energy was formerly known as TransCanada Corporation. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the energy giant has an energy infrastructure that covers all of North America.

The company possesses significant pipeline assets located in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin ("WCSB") and the Appalachian Basin in the northeastern United States, as well as assets that connect these basins to high-demand economic areas. These assets include terminals, storage facilities, and major liquefied natural gas ("LNG") export facilities, positioning the company as a key player in the ongoing LNG revolution. Roughly 30% of US LNG feed gas is transported by its natural gas pipelines.

TC Energy has plans to further increase its market share to 35% in the growing LNG market over the next five years. As evidence of its competitive position, TC Energy recently sanctioned the 1.4 Bcf per day extension of its Gillis Access Project to better connect the Haynesville basin to Louisiana markets, including the expanding LNG market.

35% of WCSB production is expected to be transported to the US via USNG. Meanwhile, its access to Mexico is expected to see 60% growth between 2022 and 2040.

TC Energy

Thanks to these growth projects, the company enjoys steady and relatively high EBITDA growth. 2022 was the sixth consecutive year of record comparable EBITDA, providing the company with the ability to hike its dividend for 23 consecutive years. Note that the company hiked again after publishing the chart below, but more on that later.

TC Energy

In 2022, the company achieved a 6% year-over-year increase in comparable EBITDA, contributing to its record financial performance.

Looking ahead, TC Energy expects to maintain this positive momentum in 2023, driven by its $34 billion secured capital program and portfolio of high-quality utility-like assets, which are anticipated to deliver sustainable cash flow growth. The company has reaffirmed its 2023 financial outlook, with comparable EBITDA expected to be 5% to 7% higher than in 2022.

Additionally, TC Energy is actively progressing its $5-plus billion asset divestiture program to provide funding for its high-quality growth opportunities and accelerate deleveraging efforts.

Speaking of deleveraging efforts, this is part of maintaining a sustainable dividend.

The TC Energy Dividend - How Sustainable Is it?

After hiking its dividend by 3.3% in February, TC Energy shares currently pay $0.93 per share per quarter. It's the 23rd consecutive annual dividend hike. The company is two hikes away from becoming a dividend aristocrat.

Furthermore, this dividend translates to a 6.8% dividend yield, making TRP a high-yield stock.

However, it's important for investors to keep in mind that TRP pays dividends in Canadian dollars. As a result, fluctuations in the exchange rate between CAD/USD can impact not only the value of their shares but also the amount of quarterly dividends they receive. For instance, a weaker Canadian dollar could potentially result in lower dividend payments for US-based investors, albeit often just temporarily.

Data by YCharts

These are the latest dividend hikes:

February 2023: 3.3%

February 2022: 3.4%

February 2021: 7.4%

February 2020: 8.0%

With that said, the company needs external funding to operate.

For example, in 2022, the company generated $6.4 billion in operating cash flow. Capital expenditures ("CapEx") were $$6.7 billion. In other words, the company had to borrow money to fund both growth and maintenance CapEx. On top of that, it also paid $3.2 billion in dividends, widening the funding gap.

Hence, in 2022, the company issued $4.3 billion in debt. It repaid debt worth $1.4 billion. It also issued $1.9 billion in common stock.

Focusing on operating cash flow only (ignoring CapEx), it's fair to say that the dividend is secure. However, that would be a misleading statement, as it would ignore investment needs.

This is what the bigger picture looks like (excluding dividends):

Data by YCharts

As a result, net financial debt has doubled over the past ten years. The number of shares outstanding has increased by 44% (also due to other factors).

Data by YCharts

However, the dividend isn't in danger.

Of its CapEx, roughly $2 billion is for maintenance. The remaining CapEx is for growth purposes. In the years ahead, the company is expected to lower total CapEx requirements, reducing the pressure to borrow more money while accelerating earnings.

TC Energy

In 2023, CapEx could come in close to $10 billion, resulting in $1.2 billion in negative free cash flow. In 2024, the company could reduce CapEx to roughly $7 billion. This makes $2.1 billion in positive free cash flow likely.

Between 2024 and 2025, free cash flow is expected to grow by another 14%.

Throughout this year, the company will work on its capital rotation. As I already briefly mentioned, the company is selling at least $5 billion worth of non-core assets. The objectives are to reduce its debt-to-EBITDA ratio to 4.75 in 2026, fund incremental growth projects, and strengthen its portfolio.

Hence, most of its funding requirements until 2026 will be provided by operating cash flow. Net long-term debt additions are expected to be close to $11 billion. A big part of this will be hybrid securities like convertible notes or preferred equity. This has a diluting effect, but it is a more debt-friendly way to get funding.

Nonetheless, in the foreseeable future, the company is unlikely to deleverage. In 2024, the company could end up with a net leverage ratio of 5.9x. That number is expected to rise to 6.2x EBITDA based on $70 billion in net debt.

That said, last month, Fitch downgraded the company's long-term issuer default rating from A- to BBB+. I agree with that, as it (currently) does not have an A-worthy balance sheet.

During the 4Q22 earnings call in February (after a similar downgrade), CFO Joel Hunter acknowledged the past challenges with credit rating agencies moving the goalposts in terms of key metrics for maintaining a favorable credit rating.

He emphasized that TC Energy values its ratings and has a finance plan in place to maintain its BBB plus rating. The company's focus is on managing its leverage and achieving its target of 5x leverage in the next 12 months, ultimately aiming for a leverage ratio of 4.75 times.

TC Energy is committed to not compromising its business risk or value proposition, and the portfolio management and capital rotation program are expected to support achieving the leverage target. The BBB plus credit rating is considered very important to TC Energy's overall financial strategy and objectives.

Needless to say, the company will have to find ways to get funding for its operations in the years ahead. However, it is unlikely to derail the dividend.

However, it still influences the valuation.

Valuation

Toronto-listed TRP shares have returned 83% over the past ten years. That is decent yet well below the 216% return of the S&P 500. New York-listed shares have returned 38% during this period. In other words, picking a high yield over growth did come with a juicy price target of missed returns.

Data by YCharts

Even worse, the company's performance has slowed significantly. Including dividends, the NY-listed shares have returned just 4.4% per year over the past five years. Canadian pipeline peer Enbridge (ENB) returned 10.0% per year.

Portfolio Visualizer

That said, TRP shares are trading at an attractive price.

Using my own calculations, TRP shares are trading at 11.6x NTM EBITDA. The chart below indicates 11.2x EBITDA. I believe this is because these calculations exclude $2.5 billion in preferred redeemable equity.

As the chart below shows, the valuation and stock price have declined in lockstep. Rising funding costs (higher rates and a higher debt load) and more economic uncertainty have reduced the attractiveness of TC Energy. After all, it is dependent on energy flows (often cyclical commodities) and funding to protect both its dividend and CapEx.

That said, the current valuation is attractive. I believe that the stock should be trading close to 12x NTM EBITDA. This implies a target price of $45 (NY-listed shares), which is 7% above the current price.

This is my base-case target. If the company gets support from bottoming economic demand, the stock should be able to add close to 25% ($50 target price).

FINVIZ

So, with that said, here's the bottom line.

Takeaway

TC Energy is a fascinating company and a major part of the North American energy infrastructure. It services major basins, export facilities, and non-fossil fuel energy demand while maintaining a dividend yield of 6.8%. The dividend has been hiked for 23 consecutive years, providing reliable income for its many investors.

Unfortunately, due to the company's substantial investment needs, it has had to seek external funding, resulting in a significant accumulation of debt on its balance sheet in recent years. Unfortunately, this trend is projected to continue in the foreseeable future, and as a consequence, the company's credit rating has been downgraded.

However, the company's balance sheet is still investment-grade. Its CapEx requirements are declining, and the sale of non-core assets is adding much-needed cash.

It also helps that the company has steadily growing EBITDA and growth projects that are likely to continue this trend.

However, despite my confidence in the safety of the dividend, I would not recommend this stock to investors who do not prioritize high dividends. TRP is primarily an income-focused investment and should be approached as such. In comparison, I believe that its peer Enbridge may offer a more appealing risk/reward profile, as discussed in a recent article.

That being said, I still believe that TRP shares are currently undervalued and represent a viable opportunity for those seeking a high yield in the energy sector. Hence, I assign a buy rating to TRP.