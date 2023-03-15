matdesign24/iStock via Getty Images

PBR's Income Investment Thesis Remains Highly Attractive

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is a highly speculative stock, in our opinion, attributed to the volatile political scene in Brazil, the company's constant change in leadership over the past few years, and overly rich dividend yields of 38.1% in 2022, compared to the sector median of 4.38%.

However, despite the potential volatility and mixed prospects ahead, we are cautiously iterating our buy rating on the PBR stock here. Much of the optimism is attributed to the management's focus on expanding oil production/ shareholder returns, its relatively low break-even production costs, and the recent OPEC+ cuts.

For now, PBR produced 2.68M (-3.2% YoY) Barrels of Oil Equivalent per Day [BOED] in FY2022, with the reduction attributed to the transfer of rights in Atapu. It also expects to increase its oil production to 2.7M Barrels Per Day [BPD] by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.89% from 2022 levels of 2.15M BPD.

Otherwise, the country expects to achieve 3.4M BPD in FY2023, expanding aggressively by +12.9% YoY from the FY2022 average of 3.01M BPD and by +13.7% from the FY2021 average of 2.99M BPD. Despite the uncertain political scene in Brazil, Jean Paul Prates, the CEO of PBR, has also committed to a sustained "increase in fossil fuel production for decades to come" and a "robust dividend policy in 2023:"

We will get market share. We may be the last to produce oil in the world. (Bloomberg)

Rally In Brent & PBR Stock Prices Since April 02, 2023

Trading View

Given that PBR accounted for nearly 71.4% of the country's production and exported 1.3M BPD in FY2022, it was unsurprising that investors had cheered the recent OPEC+ cuts announced on April 02, 2023. The news supported the rally in Brent spot prices by +6.2% and PBR's stock prices by +5.8% at the same time.

OPEC+ had made the surprise announcement of further cutting oil production output by a total of -3.66M BPD, or the equivalent of -3.66% of global oil demand. The US Energy International Administration estimated that global oil production was at 100M BPD in 2022, compared to global oil demand at 99.4M BPD at the same time.

While OPEC+ highlighted that the cuts were aimed "at supporting market stability," we reckoned the alliance had strategically moved to put a floor on the declining oil prices.

The recent banking crisis in the US also helped trigger peak recessionary fears, with Brent oil prices similarly plunging from $82.79 on March 06, 2023, to $71.60 on March 17, 2023, compared to the all-time high of $112.24 in June 2022. This was despite the cuts in Russian oil production after the recent sanctions on Russian oil/ oil products.

In addition, Bloomberg reported that China's oil demand might surge by 800K BPD to 16M in 2023, expanding by +5.2% YoY from 2022 levels of 15.2M and by +14.2% from 2019 levels of 14M. The global oil demand was similarly projected to rise by +2.6%/ +2.6M BPD YoY to 102M BPD, despite the projected decline in demand from the US and the EU.

In the meantime, the US government had also halted any future sales of the SPR, maintaining its levels at 1983 lows of 371.57M for the past eleven weeks. However, we must also highlight the massive shortfall of -37.4% from the December 2021 level of 593.68M barrels and of -41.7% from the December 2020 level of 638.08M barrels.

The US government and the IEA had previously attempted to address the rising energy prices attributed to the Ukraine war, by releasing their crude oil reserves in 2022. The strategy had worked to a certain extent then, with Brent prices moderating from H2'22 onwards, declining to the $80s range by December 2022.

However, given the much leaner US SPR, commitment to refilling the reserves, and extremely tight supply market, we reckon that the energy prices may remain elevated for the next few months, if not through 2023.

As a result of this cadence in Brent spot prices, we may see further tailwinds to PBR's top and bottom line growth in the intermediate term, and, consequently, its dividends payout. Furthermore, the management had previously highlighted its relatively low production cost of $42 per barrel, after including other expenses such as taxes and depreciation.

Therefore, assuming that Brent spot prices remain elevated at an average in the $85s through 2023, similar to $89 in FQ4'22, we reckon PBR may continue paying out stellar quarterly dividends at approximately $6.9B. Otherwise, Goldman Sachs already projects a Brent spot price of up to $95 by December 2023, potentially carrying the cadence over to 2024.

Based on these numbers, the company may pay up to $1.06 of dividends quarterly (given the ratio of one ADR to two shares) in our view, with an estimated annualized sum of $4.24 in 2023. This suggests an excellent forward dividend yield of up to 39%. The assumption is based on its current stock prices, a constant share count, and no changes to its dividend policy.

PBR 1Y Stock Price

Trading View

Combined with the fact that PBR remains well supported at the recent March 2023 bottom of $9.63, we reckon it is still a Buy at these levels, significantly aided by the stock trading below its 50/ 100/200-day moving averages.

Naturally, it is important for income investors to proceed with caution since the stock may remain volatile in the foreseeable future, and is only suitable for those with a higher risk tolerance. Furthermore, the macroeconomic outlook through 2023 remains highly uncertain, with the Fed's plans of tamping down the rising inflation now potentially upended by the OPEC+ cuts.