Investment Thesis

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) is very well positioned for a recovering housing market.

The prevailing wisdom facing BLDR is that the housing market has been hit to a pulp and that you should not invest in homebuilders. However, as you'll see, contrary to the underlying narrative that many have, BLDR's fundamentals are likely to end 2023 on a strong footing and enter 2024 ready to flourish.

Here, I describe why I'm bullish on BLDR. Why paying 11x forward free cash flow ("FCF") makes sense. And a discussion of the holding period that I'm thinking about for this stock.

Recap of the Setup

Builders FirstSource, Inc. is a stock that I've been recommending to paying members of Deep Value Returns. I've consistently declared that the best way to think about BLDR is to think about the business as it exits 2023.

When BLDR comes out of 2023, what will the investor at that time be thinking about BLDR's prospects over the following 6 months? How will the investor think about BLDR in the summer of 2024?

Simply put, I maintain that this investment is very well set up right now to be a compelling investment to hold into year-end.

Here's why. The best way to invest is to visualize what the next twelve months will look like. Recall, the market is always looking 6 months ahead. So, for you to be rewarded, you need to be 12 months forward.

It's not always possible to have much visibility 12 months ahead. In fact, there are periods where we think we can see 12 months ahead, but in fact, Murphy's Law gets in the way.

Consequently, I contend that this is what investors should think about. There's likely to be one more 25 basis point hike if that happens, but I suspect the rate hikes are now completed.

What's more, there are already grumblings that rate hikes might come down in late 2023 or at the latest 2024.

Meaning that housing is probably over the worst.

The Core of the Bearish Thesis

The main bearish argument is that demand for housing is likely to be subdued for some time. That's the underlying bearish argument. Why would anyone buy a new home, unless they are forced to do so?

After all, most households will have tied up their mortgages at much lower interest rates. That's what everyone says.

But with that narrative in mind, consider the 3 leading homebuilders of new homes.

All 3 are mightily close to an all-time high set at the end of 2021.

Indeed, if you think about it, there's a reason why BLDR is trading very close to an all-time high. Because despite the well-known, widely-discussed, and extensively-studied housing market recession, the company is performing fantastically.

BLDR Stock Valuation - ~11x Free Cash Flow

As I've done for some time, I assume that lumber prices by the end of 2023 will return to $450 per thousand board feet.

Lumber prices are not going to go up in a straight line. But between where prices are right now and where prices need to end in 2023 isn't a significant difference. In fact, I would assert that we are practically at this figure right now.

Next, using $450 bcf, we can use the table below.

BLDR Q4 presentation

This points to $1.9 billion of EBITDA. Then, assuming about $500 million from capex and interest expense, that will leave somewhere close to $1.2 billion of free cash flow.

Furthermore, assuming that BLDR buys back $500 million worth of stock, that will mean that BLDR will finish 2023 with approximately 157 million shares outstanding. Note, for context, BLDR bought back $2.6 billion worth of shares in 2022.

BLDR Q4 presentation

The Bottom Line

According to my estimates, Builders FirstSource, Inc. will exit 2023 with about $7.60 of free cash flow per share. That would put BLDR stock at about 11x this year's free cash flow.

My key argument is not to predict that the housing market has recovered. The only statement I'm conveying is that the expectations are that we have passed the worst.

And that the best time to invest is when the overall conventional wisdom points in one direction, but the fundamentals point in another.