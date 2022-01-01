Sentiment Back To Bullish

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.49K Followers

Summary

  • Sentiment saw a huge rebound this week based on the latest AAII survey.
  • Bearish sentiment fell 10.6 percentage points down to 35%.
  • The huge shift in favor of bulls this week resulted in the bull-bear spread narrowing to -1.7 points.

Image depicting the bull market on the rise

wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

Sentiment saw a huge rebound this week based on the latest AAII survey. With the S&P 500 taking out early March highs late last week, bullish sentiment jumped 10.8 percentage points to 33.3%. Although there was a higher level

AAII Bullish Sentiment

AAII Bearish Sentiment

AAII Bull-Bear Spread

Sentiment Composite Back to Bullish

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.49K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.