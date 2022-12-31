Ascendis Pharma: Is Dip On TransCon Application A Buy Opportunity?

Apr. 06, 2023 3:11 PM ETAscendis Pharma A/S (ASND)
Summary

  • Ascendis has enjoyed a market cap valuation of >$6bn thanks to its TransCon technology platform and single approved asset SKYTROFA.
  • SKYTROFA is approved for growth hormone deficiency as a once-weekly injection. The current standard of care is a daily injection.
  • Ascendis may soon secure approval for TransCon in parathyroidism - although the FDA has identified deficiencies in a New Drug Application.
  • On the news, Ascendis' valuation fell to $4bn. If the market is overreacting to the setback, this could be a buying opportunity.
  • On the other hand, Ascendis faces significant comparative threats and has a high cash burn. I'd consider a short-term hold.
Investment Overview - Ascendis' TransCon Platform Aims To Churn Out Best In Class Drug Candidates

Ascendis Pharma (ASND), founded in Copenhagen in 2007, and listed on the Nasdaq since 2015, currently has a market cap valuation of $4.1bn, after its shares crashed

Ascendis Pharma pipeline (Ascendis Presentation)

Ascenis strategic roadmap (Ascendis presentation)

Ascendis upcoming milestones (Ascendis presentation)

