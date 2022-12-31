Cebas

Investment Overview - Ascendis' TransCon Platform Aims To Churn Out Best In Class Drug Candidates

Ascendis Pharma (ASND), founded in Copenhagen in 2007, and listed on the Nasdaq since 2015, currently has a market cap valuation of $4.1bn, after its shares crashed in value this week from ~$107, to ~$71 at the time of writing - a near 35% decline.

Ascendis' President and CEO Jan Mikkelsen summarised the company's business on its Q422 earnings call in mid-February as follows:

Ascendis is built on the unique TransCon technology platform, which enables development of highly differentiated product candidates across multiple therapeutic areas. Combining the TransCon technology with our product innovation has enabled us to create and develop product candidates with a higher likelihood of success than seen with conventional drug development. One of our key product selection criteria is to fulfill best-in-class potential on each of the four key pillars of drug development. Safety, efficacy, tolerability and convenience. In addition, each product candidate must have the potential to achieve $1 billion or greater revenue in a single therapeutic indication.

Ascendis' TransCon Technology is described as follows in the company's latest 20F Submission (2022 annual report).

Our TransCon technologies are designed to combine the benefits of conventional prodrug and sustained release technologies to solve the fundamental limitations seen in other approaches to extending duration of a drug's action in the body with the goal of developing highly differentiated product candidates based on efficacy, safety, tolerability and convenience. TransCon molecules have three components: a parent drug, an inert carrier that protects it, and a linker that temporarily binds the two. When bound, the carrier inactivates and shields the parent drug from clearance. When injected into the body, physiologic pH and temperature conditions initiate the release of the active, unmodified parent drug in a predictable release manner.

Ascendis already has one approved product, SKYTROFA, indicated for pediatric growth hormone deficiency, which was approved in 2021 and earned revenues of ~$19m in Q422, and ~$39m across the whole of 2022, although analysts have speculated that peak sales could be close to $1bn, making the drug a potential "blockbuster", in biotech parlance.

There are three different types of TransCon derived products within the endocrinology based rare diseases segment of the company's pipeline - TransCon Growth Hormone ("HGH"), TransCon Hypoparathyroidism ("PTH"), and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide ("CNP").

Plus, there and two Oncology programs, TransCon TLR7/8 agonist, and TransCon IL-2 both targeting solid tumors.

The full pipeline is shown below:

Ascendis Pharma pipeline (Ascendis Presentation)

As we can see, besides SKYTROFA, Ascendis has taken TransCon PTH all the way to the Regulatory approval stage, and submitted its New Drug Application to the FDA stage, but investors hoping for a swift approval decision will likely be disappointed.

This week, Ascendis reported in a press release that:

The FDA has identified deficiencies in the Company's New Drug Application (NDA) for TransCon PTH (palopegteriparatide) in hypoparathyroidism that at this time precludes them from holding further discussions about labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments. The deficiencies were not disclosed in the letter. The FDA also stated that this does not reflect their final regulatory decision on the Company's application.

The Prescription Drug User Fee Act ("PDUFA") date - when the FDA announces its verdict on whether to approve a New Drug Application ("NDA") - for TransCon PTH was set for April 30th, but this deadline now seems likely to be missed.

The market's response to the news - which doesn't specify what deficiencies the FDA has uncovered, although Ascendis insists it has not observed any safety issues - was to sell Ascendis stock and drag the share price down - the question is whether the market's response was disproportionate to the setback experienced by the company.

Ascendis May Have Been Oversold On PTH Setback Given Its Range Of Opportunities

Ascenis strategic roadmap (Ascendis presentation)

As we can see above, Ascendis has ambitious plans to expand into a "leading Global Biopharma Company" by securing approvals for not only TransCon hGH but also PTH and CNP, and there are as many as nine potential approval indications. Above and beyond that, there is the oncology segment and a recently announced push into ophthalmology.

It's clear management has a lot of belief in its technology and ability to dose patients less frequently but maintain the same level of benefit. This is how SKYTROFA was approved, after showing non-inferiority to Pfizer's Genotropin, a form of daily administered somatropin in a Phase 3 study. SKYTROFA can be administered once weekly, making it a more convenient option.

In September last year, according to its annual report, Ascendis:

Announced new Week 110 data from the Phase 2 PaTH Forward Trial showing that long-term therapy with TransCon PTH provided a durable response in adult patients with hypoparathyroidism, as evidenced by continued normalization of mean serum calcium levels and 93% of patients achieving independence from conventional therapy with active vitamin D and therapeutic levels of calcium.

Phase 3 data from a study in Japan supports the positive Phase 2 data, and Ascendis says that 146 out of 154 patients enrolled in an open-label extension study continue to use the drug.

An Expanded Access Program has been launched in the US, so it seems that Ascendis has nothing to hide in relation to TransCon PTH. Management was confident of approval, having already prepared its sales team for launch in the US. There don't seem to be any problems with the European approval, which is expected in Q423.

As such, the market may be overreacting to the news last week. Management has estimated that PTH is a >$5bn annual market, and would be expecting to drive global revenues >$1bn per annum from this drug as per their mission statement.

Ascendis upcoming milestones (Ascendis presentation)

If we study the slide above, however, we can see that, as important as a PDUFA date is to any biotech with aspirations to become a profitable business, Ascendis has numerous other important price catalysts in play in 2023. For example, the European launch of SKYTROFA, the potential European approval of TransCon PTH, and Phase 3 study results in Adult hGH - a market that management believes could be a $4bn opportunity.

When we consider that Ascendis' current market cap is ~$4bn, and that it has not one but two multi-billion dollar market opportunities in play, and an approved product that analysts speculate may have blockbuster potential in pediatric hGH alone, and if we assume that a commercial-stage Pharma company typically trades at ~5x revenues, then Ascendis stock looks cheap in my view at the present time - provided of course, that the technology lives up to its billing.

Some Reasons Why Ascendis May Not Be Such A Good Trade

I can think of three primary reasons why prospective buyers of the now-discounted Ascendis stock should think twice before buying.

The first is financial - Ascendis has reported losses of $(245m), $(512m), $(437m), and $(624m) across the past four years, spending $406m on R&D last year. The company also reported a cash position of $445m and current assets of $923m, but even so, at this rate of cash burn, it feels as though Ascendis may be gambling a bit too heavily on its TransCon technology.

The second reason is to do with the strength of Ascendis' competition. For example, the competitive advantage that SKYTROFA has as a once-weekly injection could be eroded. Pfizer had its Biologics License Application ("BLA") for a once-weekly GHD therapy rejected by the FDA in January last year - Somatrogon is approved in Japan, Australia, and Canada, however, where it is marketed as Ngenla, and has recently been approved in Europe also.

It's tempting to wonder if the issues that led to Pfizer's Somatrogon being denied a US approval are also affecting TransCon PTH, but either way, there is a tangible risk either that SKYTROFA soon has serious competition in the pediatric hGH market, or is unable to garner approval for the US adult market, or that TransCon PTH won't garner approval either. Plus, Pfizer is not the only competitive threat - as Ascendis notes in its annual report:

Novo Nordisk has received regulatory approval in the United States, Japan, and Europe of once-weekly somapacitan (brand name Sogroya) for replacement of endogenous growth hormone in adult patients with GHD and filed somapacitan in the United States, Japan, and Europe for pediatric GHD.

My third concern is that Ascendis' technology is somehow flawed, as opposed to best-in-class as management insists. Since the entire pipeline is dependent on the TransCon approach being the best around, should that thesis be disproven - either in the clinic or a real-world setting - then Ascendis' cupboard looks bare, and the billions invested in the platform to date may have been wasted.

Conclusion - Is Buying The Dip In Ascendis' Share Price Wise? I Think It Is A Decent Calculated Gamble

On balance, considering the evidence outlined above, I remain somewhat - but far from completely confident that Ascendis can achieve its stated goals by 2025. If it does so, however, its stock price can easily recover its former highs, and a double-digit billion valuation could come into play.

I am tempted to bring up the example of Provention Bio (PRVB), a small biotech developing a preventive cure for diabetes. Provention's progress to approval was anything but smooth, including an initial rejection of its filing for Teplizumab, as the drug was known then, and then a 3-month extension of the PDUFA date. In the end, however, Teplizumab was approved and Provention was acquired by French Pharma Sanofi (SNY) at a >250% premium to traded price.

I am not suggesting the same thing can happen to Ascendis - after all, Provention was purchased for just $2.9bn and Ascendis is still worth >$4bn - but a buyout is not a scenario I would completely dismiss in relation to Ascendis.

If the FDA's delay of the TransCon PTH submission proves to be an obstacle that can be quickly overcome, then the delay will not have harmed Ascendis' chances in this market. Meanwhile, although Ascendis faces competition in hGH, revenues are growing - although management did not put up guidance for 2023 when announcing 2022 results.

Within endocrinology there is still the achondroplasia opportunity and there is oncology and ophthalmology leading the next generation of assets. The high cash burn is concerning and the competitive threats equally so, but so far management has demonstrated that it can win approvals for its drugs and that they exhibit best-in-class qualities.

It is a tough one to call - but on balance, I'd be tempted to bet on a quick resolution to the FDA pushback and an eventual approval, returning the share price to a price >$100. So far, the company's technology is delivering positive results and since we do not know what the FDA setback may concern, perhaps we can give management the benefit of the doubt.