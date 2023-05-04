Tesla Stock: Don't Buy The Dip (Rating Downgrade)

Summary

  • Wall Street has once again begun to ignore the obvious problems that have accumulated like a snowball in Tesla and the entire auto industry.
  • The latest Tesla delivery data shows overproduction problems - and that's amid losing EV market share.
  • The demand side is likely to get weaker in the foreseeable future - it's not priced in yet, in my view.
  • I calculate Tesla's P/E ratio for FY2023 at 38.4x, leading to a price target of $153.6 per share (at consensus EPS). This results in a downside of ~17.2%.
  • As a result, I have decided to downgrade my previous Tesla rating from Hold to Sell.
Electronic Car Maker Telsa Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

Introduction

I have been pretty active in covering Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock here on Seeking Alpha because of the ever-increasing news background for this company as well as interest from retail investors (and not just them). This stock

Tesla's production and deliveries

Author's compilation (based on different sources)

Author's compilation, YCharts and Barclays

Author's compilation (YCharts and Barclays data)

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
3.99K Followers
Discover What Wall Street Is Buying

Chief investment analyst at a small Singapore-registered family office. A generalist in nature. Mainly focused on special situations, IPOs, and undercovered/hidden stocks. Ranked in the top 4% of financial bloggers by Tipranks (as of June 17, 2022, compared to the S&P 500 Index over 1 year).

BS in Finance. The thesis description can be found in this article.

DM me in case you're interested in investment consulting services.



**Disclaimer: Associated with Oakoff Investments, another Seeking Alpha Contributor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

