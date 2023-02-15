RingCentral Sees Slowing Sales Cycles As Slowdown Looms

Summary

  • RingCentral reported its Q4 2022 financial results on February 15, 2023.
  • The firm provides an array of communications software and customer experience software to businesses of all sizes.
  • RNG has produced revenue growth, high operating losses and is starting to see slowing sales cycles.
  • Given the risks and its high stock-based compensation history, I'm on Hold for RNG in the near term.
A Quick Take On RingCentral

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) reported its Q4 2022 financial results on February 15, 2023, missing revenue but beating EPS consensus estimates.

The firm provides a suite of business collaboration and communications software

Total Revenue History

Total Revenue History (Seeking Alpha)

Gross Profit Margin History

Gross Profit Margin History (Seeking Alpha)

Selling, G&A % Of Revenue History

Selling, G&A % Of Revenue History (Seeking Alpha)

Operating Income History

Operating Income History (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings Per Share History

Earnings Per Share History (Seeking Alpha)

52-Week Stock Price Comparison

52-Week Stock Price Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

EV/Next 12 Months Revenue Multiple Index

EV/Next 12 Months Revenue Multiple Index (Meritech Capital)

