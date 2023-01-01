Pearson: Turnaround In Progress

Apr. 06, 2023 3:27 PM ETPearson plc (PSO), PSORF
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
768 Followers

Summary

  • Pearson plc is a global education company that provides educational courseware, assessments, and services across various regions.
  • Revenue has been declining due to lower college enrollment and a change in spending habits. Management is attempting to revitalize the product suite.
  • Margins have contracted but as the business becomes more digital, this should reverse.
  • The balance sheet is solid and the outlook is positive, with the key risk being the execution of the turnaround.
  • Pearson's current valuation leaves little upside for investors.

Bearded man comfortably sitting on a coach reading a book and holding his dog

MaFelipe/E+ via Getty Images

Company description

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) is a global education company that provides educational courseware, assessments, and services across various regions including the UK, US, Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe.

The company "operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English

Chart
Data by YCharts

Pearson PLC

Pearson Financials (Tikr Terminal)

College enrollment

National Center for Education Statistics

USD to GBP

Dollar to Stirling (Google Finance)

Outlook FOrecast

Person PLC outlook (Tikr Terminal)

Seeking Alpha Pearson PLC

Profitability (Seeking Alpha)

Seeking Alpha Pearson

Growth (Seeking Alpha)

Seeking Alpha Pearson

Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
768 Followers
We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.