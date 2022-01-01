Elbit Systems: 2023 Turnaround Starts With The Record Order Backlog

Apr. 06, 2023 3:53 PM ETElbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • Elbit Systems reported its Q4 results, highlighted by ongoing supply chain disruptions pressuring margins.
  • New manufacturing sites to add capacity are expected to drive a new wave of growth later this year.
  • The company is well-positioned to capture demand for weapons systems as the U.S. and Europe increase their defense budgets.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Conviction Dossier. Learn More »

Drone

Petrovich9/iStock via Getty Images

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) is recognized as Israel's largest defense contractor and a major supplier to U.S. and allied military forces. The company has a leading position across various tactical equipment categories with critical components for fighter

ESLT metrics

source: company IR

ELST metrics

source: company IR

ESLT metrics

source: company IR

ESLT metrics

source: company IR

ELST metrics

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

ESLT metrics

Seeking Alpha

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Join a winning team that gets it right. Click here for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
17.61K Followers
Expert market insight that gets the direction right

BOOX Research is now Dan Victor, CFA

15 years of professional experience in capital markets and investment management at major financial institutions.

Check out our private marketplace newsletter service *Conviction Dossier* for curated trade ideas.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ESLT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.