RIET: Narrow Focus On Dividend Yield May Cause Poor Security Selection

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.7K Followers

Summary

  • The RIET ETF is managed by Hoya Capital, a noted researcher and commentator in the REIT space.
  • The ETF focuses on high yielding REITs across various market cap segments.
  • The RIET ETF pays a trailing 10.0% distribution yield.
  • However, by narrowly focusing on distribution yield, the strategy may lead to poor security selection as poor performers often have the highest yields.

Empty commercial business office interior space view in urban city downtown

FangXiaNuo

The Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET) is an ETF focused on the real estate sector. It curates a portfolio of the highest yielding REITs, across different property sectors and market cap segments.

Although the RIET ETF pays

RIET fund details

Figure 1 - RIET fund details (hoyaetfs.com)

Illustrative index composition of RIET ETF

Figure 2 - Illustrative index composition of RIET ETF (RIET factsheet)

RIET top 10 holdings

Figure 3 - RIET top 10 holdings (hoyaetfs.com)

RIET ETF is yielding 10%

Figure 4 - RIET ETF is yielding 10% (Seeking Alpha)

RIET historical performance

Figure 5 - RIET historical performance (hoyaetfs.com)

CCI, a large weight in the RIET ETF, has performed poorly

Figure 6 - CCI, a large weight in the RIET ETF, has performed poorly (Seeking Alpha)

RIET holds many healthcare REITs

Figure 7 - RIET holds many healthcare REITs (Author created with data from hoyaetfs.com)

RIET ETF has poor liquidity

Figure 8 - RIET ETF has poor liquidity (nasdaq.com)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.7K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.