AAII Sentiment Survey: Pessimism Stays Above Average For Seventh Consecutive Week

  • Bullish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months, jumped 10.8 percentage points to 33.3%.
  • Neutral sentiment, expectations that stock prices will stay essentially unchanged over the next six months, decreased by 0.3 percentage points to 31.6%.
  • Bearish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will fall over the next six months, fell 10.6 percentage points to 35.0%.

Pessimism among individual investors decreased but remained above average for the seventh consecutive week. Neutral sentiment decreased slightly, while bullish sentiment rose.

