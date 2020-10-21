I Agree With Kerrisdale Capital: Uranium Energy Is Overpriced

Apr. 06, 2023 4:07 PM ETUranium Energy Corp. (UEC)SRUUF, U.UN:CA
WYCO Researcher profile picture
WYCO Researcher
7.05K Followers

Summary

  • Significant dilution for UEC shareholders has been caused by a massive increase in outstanding shares over the years.
  • Kerrisdale Capital issued a short report last month and I agree with most of their assertions.
  • Uranium prices have been impacted by speculative buying via Sprott Physical Uranium Trust over the last two years.
  • UEC still has no operations.
Kerrisdale Capital's short report is correct that Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC) is over-priced, in my opinion. UEC does not currently have any operating uranium mines, and it keeps issuing new shares, which greatly dilutes current shareholders, to raise cash to pay their management's salaries

