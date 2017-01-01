helen89/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Chipotle Mexican Grill's (NYSE:CMG) shareholders must be thrilled as shares have appreciated by 433.37% over the previous five years. CMG's market cap now exceeds $63 billion, with 3,129 locations owned and operated throughout the United States and 53 international locations at the close of 2022. CMG's share appreciation has been fueled by financial success as revenue has grown by 92.89% while gross profit increased by 139.65% in the previous five years. Revenues are up, gross profits have increased, margins have expanded, and profits have increased as CMG continues to execute its strategy flawlessly. Sometimes great companies can become overvalued, and CMG's current market cap of $63.08 billion isn't supported by its financials. I would be hesitant about starting a position in CMG as I think a better entry point is more likely to appear than additional upside appreciation.

Chipotle's strategy has been executed flawlessly, and the proof is in the financials

Nobody can say with a degree of accuracy that CMG hasn't delivered flawless execution over the years. There is no other way to explain the 433.37% of appreciation shares have experienced over the previous five years. CMG has delivered during a period that has been a rocky economic environment for many companies. Despite the pandemic, inflation, and rising rates, CMG has driven additional revenue to the top line, profits to the bottom line, and expanded margins.

From an operational standpoint, I love what I see. On the top line, CMG has increased its revenue by 92.89% ($4.16 billion) over the previous five years. This is an annual growth rate of 18.58% which demonstrates the strength of CMG's brand, and the relevancy of its product. Many companies can drive revenue growth, but not every company can drive profitable growth and increase margins at the same time. In this period, CMG has cracked the code and figured out how to be operationally efficient and drive profits to the bottom line. CMG's gross profit has increased by 139.65% ($1.97 billion) in this period while driving an additional 228.13% ($1.02 billion) in EBITDA, 409.98% ($722.80 million) in net income, and 235.72% ($592.60 million) in FCF to the bottom lines.

While revenue and profitability have increased, CMG was able to expand its margins in an environment where many companies saw them compress. CMG's gross profit margin has grown by 7.62% to 39.07% in the previous five years. CMG is also delivering an additional 7.01% of EBITDA, 6.47% of net income, and 4.16% of FCF compared to its levels at the end of 2017. When I look at an income statement, CMG checks off the main boxes I want to see because they have demonstrated their ability to grow without sacrificing profits. Today, out of every dollar that CMG generates 17.01% drops down to EBITDA, with 9.77% being retained as FCF, and 10.41% being pure profit in the form of net income. These margins are solid, and if CMG can continue to grow its top line, these metrics should follow and drive additional profits to the bottom line.

Compared to its peers, Chipotle looks extremely overvalued

I love CMG's financials, but its valuation is inflated compared to its peers. I looked at how much revenue, EPS, and FCF each company in the peer group generates. Then compared each company by their price to FCF, discount to the average price to FCF, P/E ratio, and P/S ratio. I selected the following companies as the peer group:

• Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

• Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

• Wendy's (WEN)

• Domino's Pizza (DPZ)

• Yum Brands (YUM)

• McDonald's (MCD)

• Starbucks (SBUX)

Here is a snapshot of the full comparison:

I like to use FCF rather than net income as my measure of profitability in comparison because it can't be manipulated through write-offs, write-downs, and other GAAP accounting practices. FCF is simply deducting capital expenditures from the cash generated from operating activities. How much cash a company generates from its operations is much harder to manipulate than net income because $1 of cash from ops should always equal $1 of cash from ops.

These eight companies generate between $174.40 million and $5.49 billion in FCF. The average amount of FCF generated among the peer group is $1.48 billion. From a price-to-FCF standpoint which is found by dividing the current market cap by the amount of FCF generated over the previous trailing twelve months (TTM), these companies trade in a range of 21.4xx to 74.74x. CMG trades at the largest price to FCF multiple at 74.74x compared to the peer group average of 38.15x. CMG trades at a 95.91% premium to the peer group average price to FCF of 38.15x and is in the bottom half of FCF generated as it generates the fifth largest amount of FCF in the peer group.

CMG also looks overvalued from a P/E perspective. The peer group has an average P/E of 31.60, and CMG trades at a P/E of 52.30. CMG is also at the top of the P/E range just like the price to FCF metric, which spans 20.03 to 52.30.

Looking at a price-to-sales methodology, CMG doesn't trade at the largest multiple, but they came in second place at a P/S of 7.31. The peer group average is 4.55, which makes CMG look overpriced.

Even though Chipotle looks overvalued today, the forward estimates are strong and they could grow into the valuation

Just because CMG looks overvalued compared to its peers today, doesn't mean it will stop growing its top and bottom line, causing the valuation to look better in the future. This is why I look at the forward estimates as part of my valuation process.

In the TTM, CMG has generated $32.28 of EPS. There are 32 analysts who provided estimates for 2023, and they have CMG generating $41.88 of EPS for the baseline. This is $9.60 of YoY growth, which is a growth rate of 29.74%. If I look at CMG from a forward perspective, it would bring their P/E down from 52.29 to 40.31, which is more in line with the current peer group average. There are 29 analysts who have CMG generating $51.06 of EPS in 2024. If this occurs, CMG would increase its EPS by 58.18% over the next two years, adding $18.78 in additional EPS. Using this multiple, looking two years out, CMG would trade at a forward P/E of 33.06.

The projected forward growth is strong, but it's not enough to get me excited about CMG at these levels. The current P/E average of the peer group is 31.27, and CMG needs everything that the analysts are projecting to occur over the next two years to come close to the current average P/E. While this would be phenomenal growth for any company, the upside is already priced into today's market cap.

Conclusion

CMG has been a winner for long-term investors, but its share price has been consolidating as it's still off the September 2021 highs by roughly -11.64%. CMG is a fantastic company that has produced top-line growth of 92.89% ($4.16 billion) over the previous five years while expanding margins and increasing profitability. Too much of CMG's future upside is priced into the current market cap. I am intrigued with CMG as its financials are what I want to see, but when I look at the peer group, CMG is the outlier that trades at the largest multiples, without generating the largest profits. I am putting CMG on my watchlist, but I think a much better opportunity to add it to my portfolio will arise in the future.