Introduction

When last discussing NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) almost exactly one year ago, I felt as though it was simply a case of more of the same in 2022, as my previous article explained. Given the amount of time that subsequently elapsed, it seems timely to provide a follow-up analysis and, oddly enough, I am becoming a fan of their units after seeing their positive improvements.

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a brief summary and ratings for the primary criteria assessed. If interested, this Google Document provides information regarding my rating system and importantly, links to my library of equivalent analyses that share a comparable approach to enhance cross-investment comparability.

Detailed Analysis

When conducting the previous analysis, my hopes were not particularly high for 2022, but after seeing the results, it was positive to see their operating cash flow increased slightly more than 5% year-on-year to $527.5m versus its previous result of $501.5m during 2021. Even though this is still only a modest improvement, it nevertheless still allowed them to generate $250.6m of free cash flow that resulted in their best-ever distribution coverage, thereby landing at a strong 142.05% given their accompanying distribution payments of $176.4m. This is a positive improvement versus 2021 when their distribution coverage was only 114.14% and whilst this was still adequate, at the time it only left $24.8m of excess free cash flow after distribution payments, whereas during 2022 this was much higher at $74.2m.

To make this even more positive, this solid cash flow performance did not arise simply due to working capital movements because across the full year, they netted out to an immaterial $0.7m draw during 2022, as evident when viewing their operating cash flow on a quarterly basis. Furthermore, when excluding their working capital movements the fourth quarter saw an underlying result of $145.9m that is actually their strongest result in recent history since at least the beginning of 2021, which creates solid momentum going forwards into 2023.

NuStar Energy Seventh Annual Mizuho Energy Summit Presentation

Apart from repurchasing more of their preferred units that I will circle back to later, their solid financial performance during 2022 is backed up with solid guidance for 2023 with their EBITDA forecast to hit $730m at the midpoint. Whilst this only represents a very small increase year-on-year versus their previous result of $722m during 2022, it nevertheless remains positive that 2023 should at least be broadly in line. Or alternatively, if they surprise once again and achieve towards the upper end of the range of $760m, unitholders could see another mid-single-digit increase year-on-year that should flow through to their operating cash flow given its positive correlation with EBITDA.

If looking elsewhere, their guidance for 2023 also sees strategic capital expenditure of $140m at the midpoint, alongside reliability capital expenditure of $30m at the midpoint, as per their fourth quarter of 2022 results announcement. More commonly, these are known as growth and maintenance capital expenditure respectively and thus this sees forecast total capital expenditure of circa $170m at the midpoint during 2023. During 2022, their capital expenditure was $153.4m and thus given this is very similar, it is positive to see their strong distribution coverage and thus, their excess free cash flow after distribution payments should also remain broadly in line going forwards into the year ahead.

Whilst some unitholders might be hoping to see more of their free cash flow directed into their pockets via higher distributions or unit buybacks, their focus remains on repurchasing their preferred units as alluded to earlier, particularly their unlisted series D preferred units. Along with their series A, B and C preferred units (NS.PA, NS.PB, NS.PC), these burden the partnership with a hefty annual cost to fund their preferred distributions that amounted to $127.3m during 2022, it would be positive to relieve this burden in the medium to long-term. All four of the series vary slightly but most notable are their series D preferred units that currently yield 10.75%, which will actually increase to 13.75% once passing the five-year mark from issuance in July 2023, as per their 2022 10-K.

Barring divestitures or dipping into their credit facility, unfortunately, repurchasing their preferred units will not be a fast road because at the end of 2022, their balance sheet listed $447m for their series D alone. If utilizing their excess free cash flow after distribution payments of $74.2m during 2022 as a basis point, it would take around six years to finish repurchasing the series D, let alone their other three series that total another $756.3m on their balance sheet.

Thankfully, as time progresses and they continue repurchasing their preferred units, it automatically lowers the burden of their preferred distributions slightly, which in turn sends their free cash flow slightly higher. Apart from speeding up this process, albeit only slightly, it also brings improvements for the safety of their common distributions, which brings about at least one positive from this situation. Even though the future is uncertain by nature, the fact that management continues to maintain their common distributions after another year strongly indicates they are committed to doing so whilst navigating what is likely going to remain a slow road towards cleaning up their capital structure.

Despite their strong distribution coverage during 2022 giving rise to excess free cash flow after distribution payments, their net debt still edged slightly higher to $3.283b versus its previous level of $3.182b at the end of 2021, as they directed $222.4m towards repurchasing their series D preferred units. Whilst it would be positive to see net debt heading lower too, it is more sensible to focus on their preferred units given their higher annual costs. To this point, their series D preferred units will soon carry a yield of 13.75%, whilst the senior unsecured notes that comprise the majority of their debt carry coupon rates of circa 6% alongside their credit facility that carried an interest rate of 6.9% at the end of 2022, as per their previously linked 2022 10-K. Going forwards into 2023, their guidance indicates this is likely to continue, which obviously does not present any issues.

Even though their net debt edged slightly higher during 2022, at least their leverage stayed under control thanks to their solid financial performance with their net debt-to-EBITDA effectively unchanged at 4.60 versus its previous result of 4.55 at the end of 2021. Although to avoid any confusion before moving forwards, I wish to address the noticeable difference between my net debt-to-EBITDA and the one stated by management of 3.98 at the end of 2022, as per slide thirty-three of their fourth quarter of 2022 results presentation.

It should be remembered that EBITDA is a non-GAAP metric and thus can be calculated with discretion but more so in this instance, the difference primarily stems from their result excluding the $402.5m of debt pertaining to their subordinate notes. Whilst this debt does not impact their leverage for the purpose of assessing their credit facility covenant, it nevertheless remains debt and thus my results keep it included to aid with comparison to other companies and partnerships that are covered within my library of articles.

Either way, their net debt-to-EBITDA is still within the high territory of between 3.51 and 5.00 but more importantly, their net debt-to-operating cash flow is 6.22 at the end of 2022 and thus similar to their previous result of 6.34 at the end of 2021, it is materially above the threshold of 5.01 for the very high territory. Even once dealing with the burden of their preferred units, this means they still need to deleverage before unitholders can realistically expect higher distributions or unit buybacks.

Right now it is difficult to provide an exact timeline for deleveraging since it partly depends upon their future financial performance, not only reducing their net debt. Although, it is obviously not going to be a fast road and thus likely many years, if not even a decade before reaching this point given the aforementioned magnitude of their preferred units. At least in the short to medium-term, their financial position is still solid, thanks to being helped along by their debt serviceability and liquidity.

When it comes to their debt serviceability, they actually fared surprisingly well during 2022 in the face of rapidly tightening monetary policy, which was another positive improvement. To this point, their interest coverage when compared against their EBIT increased to 2.18 versus their previous result of 1.99 at the end of 2021. Meanwhile, their accompanying interest coverage when compared against their operating cash flow also increased in tandem to 2.52 versus 2.34 across these same two points in time. Despite being somewhat low, they are still within the range that I consider sufficient and going forwards into 2023, they should remain broadly unchanged since it appears the majority of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve are now in the past.

Finally, their liquidity also saw improvements during 2022 that was positive to see with their current ratio increasing to 1.04 versus its previous result of 0.86 at the end of 2021. Elsewhere, their accompanying cash ratio also followed in tandem with its respective results increasing to 0.07 versus 0.03 across these same two points in time. If required, they retain $775m of availability under their credit facility, which in theory could once again be utilized to repurchase additional preferred units as it does not mature until April 2025. That said, this is one aspect to continue watching because 2025 also sees another $600m of senior unsecured notes maturing and thus, refinancing will become an important topic in 2024.

Conclusion

Despite the positive surprises since conducting my previous analysis, it is obviously not going to be a fast road repurchasing their preferred units and deleveraging but nevertheless, NuStar Energy L.P. management appears committed to their distributions. Plus, as their solid financial performance during 2022 is backed up with solid guidance for 2023, the risk of a cut is subsiding with each passing month. This sees unitholders very well remunerated for their patience with a double-digit distribution yield and thus, I believe that upgrading my previous NuStar Energy L.P. hold rating to a buy rating is now appropriate as I am becoming a fan of their units.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from NuStar Energy’s SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.