SMH: Possibly Approaching Peak Mania

Apr. 06, 2023 4:57 PM ETVanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH)1 Comment
Shri Upadhyaya profile picture
Shri Upadhyaya
361 Followers

Summary

  • The semiconductor industry has enjoyed a great decade of growth.
  • The industry came with great promise and has delivered on its promises.
  • The past does not define the future, and investors need to approach the future with caution.
  • I believe the recent boost that is seen in this industry is all too reminiscent of all the hype we have seen in multiple industries in the last few years.

Processor Unit, Chip War. The Chip Crisis, The World"s Big Problem. China and usa Flag.

blackdovfx/iStock via Getty Images

The recent AI hype and its subsequent pump on "anything AI" put me in a Deja-Vu moment. I have seen this story before and this is all too familiar. The last few years have been a crash course on understanding

Chart
Data by YCharts

Top Holdings of SMH

Top Holdings of SMH (Vaneck Website)

Top Holdings of SMH with their valuations

Author Collected from Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Shri Upadhyaya profile picture
Shri Upadhyaya
361 Followers
I have a deep seated passion for investing and I am always on the lookout for opportunities that are under appreciated and most over looked. Most of the popular adages of investing sound good to the ears but are not practical. The only thing that matters is drawdown and CAGR. As such I design my portfolio to have minimal drawdown and protect investment at the base case scenario but maximize CAGR on the most optimistic scenario. In my hunt for opportunities I give no regard to the popularity of the stock and instead rely on my own intelligence and analysis to make my decisions. This has served me well throughout my investing journey of the last 8 years and I hope my work benefits my readers as well!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.