The recent AI hype and its subsequent pump on "anything AI" put me in a Deja-Vu moment. I have seen this story before and this is all too familiar. The last few years have been a crash course on understanding markets. There is "groundbreaking" technology and anything connected to that technology gets a story on why investors need to have their money in it. Anyone not taking immediate action is missing an opportunity of a lifetime. The semiconductor industry is by no means new, but the hype surrounding it has a new face. While hypes can sometimes be justified and especially in semiconductors where we have seen this play out all too well, there are certain scenarios where the risks start outweighing the benefits. I believe we are in such a place where investors have to start exercising caution again in this industry.

The industry (using the VanEck Semiconductor ETF ( NASDAQ: SMH

Valuation for some of the underlying holdings is clearly disconnected from reality and a lot is riding on AI

Past cycles have taught us that buying at peaks can take a long time to yield returns

Investors are completely ignoring an important risk

Approaching a Cyclical Downturn

Cyclical industries are dictated by periods of boom and bust. But behind the scenes, the cycles are driven by various factors such as the global economy, technological advancements, supply and demand, and industry consolidation. The semiconductor industry itself underwent a big expansion until 2000. Between 2000 and 2010 it was mostly consolidating and in the last decade, it went through another period of expansion. In 2022, the industry saw a correction like many other overvalued sectors, and it looks like it is picking up pace again. But there is a big possibility this current decade will see another period of consolidation.

The global economy is in a very delicate state. The state of consumer spending is still high but going forward we may see a cutback of discretionary spending. Past cycles have indicated that this is usually a bad time for semiconductors. While I am in agreement that the industry may not see as big of a hit as in the previous cycles, this is still a high beta sector with its behavior more aligned with the health of the overall economy.

There are also strong opinions that the industry is approaching its limit and there needs to be a leap in technology to propel further advancement in this industry. Moore's law on the densification of transistors is approaching its limit as we are quickly reaching atomic scales in development. This was pointed out in one of the recent interviews with the CEO of Nvidia (NVDA):

The semiconductor industry is near the limit. It's near the limit in the sense that we can keep shrinking transistors but we can't shrink atoms - until we discover the same particle that Ant-Man discovered. Our transistors are going to find limits, and we're at atomic scales. And so [this problem] is a place where material science is really going to come in handy

Bubble Valuation

Investors are willing to give a premium, especially when the narrative is in the driver's seat. While we cannot dispute the fact that semiconductors are crucial for any advanced tech development, it is getting to a point where some of the underlying names are clearly disconnected from reality.

Top Holdings of SMH (Vaneck Website)

Nvidia, the fund's biggest holding, has almost doubled in its share price since ChatGPT was released. For a mature company, it trades at a Price to Earnings multiple of 157 and a Price to Sales multiple of 25! The biggest argument for Nvidia right now is that AI conquering the world will drive the demand for its products. But there is a big case to be made for the stock price getting much ahead of itself based on the promise of AI alone. This behavior is all too reminiscent of hype and mania that we have seen in other areas in recent years. A reckoning on this stock alone could significantly drive SMH lower.

Author Collected from Seeking Alpha

Supply Vs. Demand

The short-term outlook in other areas of the chip industry (Ex: Memory chips) does not look great either. A drop in smartphone demand coupled with a glut in supply has taken its toll on companies servicing this area. Micron Technology (MU) reported a 47% drop in revenues in its latest quarter, and this supply vs. demand problem is not expected to resolve itself until the end of this year.

The industry is experiencing the most severe imbalance between supply and demand in both DRAM and NAND [memory chips] in the last 13 years - Sanjay Mehrotra (CEO of Micron Technology)

Alarm bells are ringing from other companies as well. It is widely expected that Samsung will see its worst profit in 14 years, again tied to high inventories which means that it will have to cut production.

This is still not seen in other areas of the industry for now (Ex: Automotive) but the delicate state of the economy can bring this reality much faster than many of us are led to believe.

Most Overlooked Risk

Many investors like to dismiss this risk as it is deemed too outlandish. But it is hard to ignore the elephant in the room; China's Taiwan interests. In most of Xi Jinping's addresses on Taiwan, he has made it clear that reunification with Taiwan remains a priority. Recent news amps up the rhetoric by expressing China's readiness for the worst outcome, including new military readiness laws, building new air-raid shelters across the cities from Taiwan, and actively seeking backing for its plans.

War could definitely mean bad news for the entire stock market as a whole, but the most vulnerable sector would be semiconductors. It is well known that some of the most cutting-edge semiconductors are made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in Taiwan, and an invasion could be the ultimate black swan risk to the industry. As such, the company is already undertaking significant steps toward derisking its exposure, but it would take many years before this exposure is fully hedged.

This take is inspired by Nassim Taleb, author of the black swan, it is important to remember that the biggest risks are the ones that are the most overlooked, which is why it's important to be vigilant and keep an eye out for the unexpected.

Final Call

When viewing this industry through the lens of everything we discussed in this article, the risks seem to far outweigh the upside of adding this ETF to the portfolio. As such, I am presently rating this as a Hold and prefer to stay on the sidelines as of now.