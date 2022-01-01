Navios Maritime Partners: High Contracted Revenues And Improving Market Condition

SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.12K Followers

Summary

  • I don’t expect Navios Maritime Partners' financial results in 1Q 2023 to be strong and attractive.
  • However, the company’s increased operating and available days and relatively high contracted revenues mean that, with a better market condition, NMM’s result can improve significantly.
  • I expect the demand for dry bulk vessels, containerships, and tankers to increase in 2H 2023 and 1H 2024.
  • The stock is a buy.

Aerial View of Container Ship

shaunl

Navios Maritime Partners' (NYSE:NMM) net cash provided by operating activities in 2022 was significantly higher than in 2021, as its operating days and combined TCE rate increased. However, it is important to know that the company's 4Q 2022 net cash

Figure 1 - Changing trading patterns of crude oil and products

4Q 2022 presentation

Figure 2 - 2023 operating free cash

4Q 2022 presentation

Figure 3 - NMM's capital structure (in millions)

Author (based on SA data)

Figure 4 - NMM's margin ratios

Author (based on SA data)

This article was written by

SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.12K Followers
As a fundamental stock market analyst, I mostly use real-market data to estimate stocks' intrinsic value. I evaluate dividend stocks using Comparative Company Analysis and Dividend Discount Model methods. I also use statistical analysis to make projections on variables related to the market to turn my observations into numbers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.