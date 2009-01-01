Wachiwit/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) has performed well in the past year, with shares up 7.6% compared to the S&P 500 Index (SPY) which dropped 7.9%. A lot of investors are worried about the declining volume of combustible tobacco products, but I think the fear is exaggerated. Higher pricing should be able to offset the drop in volume while the rising penetration of RRP (reduced-risk products) should continue to be the major growth driver moving forward. As we are likely entering an economic downturn, the company should also demonstrate solid resilience thanks to its product nature and attractive dividend yield. I believe it will be one of the best SWAN stocks to own in the near term, and I rate it as a buy.

Data by YCharts

Fear Overblown

The major skepticism in regard to Philip Morris has been the ongoing decline in combustible tobacco products, as governments across the world are now implementing stricter regulations. For example, New Zealand passed a law in December last year that bans the sale of cigarettes to anyone born in 2009 or after. Some customers are also quitting or switching to alternative products due to health-related concerns. For instance, the company's cigarette volume has been consistently trending downwards since 2012. While this presents potential risks, I believe the fear is overblown.

The volume of combustible products is expected to continue to drop moving forward, but this should be offset by higher pricing. For instance, the revenue from combustible tobacco products actually increased by 3.7% in FY22 on an organic basis, as favorable pricing contributed a 4% gain. I believe the ongoing price increases should be sustainable in the long run, thanks to the addictive nature of nicotine. More importantly, the importance of combustible products should decline as the company shifts its primary focus to RRP.

The Rise Of RRP

Philip Morris currently has the leading RRP portfolio in the industry compared to peers such as British American Tobacco (BTI) and Altria (MO). The company already generates over one-third of the total revenue from the segment and continues to see strong momentum with 18% revenue growth in the prior year. The growth is mostly led by IQOS, the company's heated tobacco brand. In FY22, the brand reached 24.9 million users, and shipment volume from HTU (heated tobacco units) grew by 21.5%. The company also further strengthened its portfolio through the $16 billion acquisition of Swedish Match last year. This gives them a significant presence in other emerging markets such as nicotine pouches through leading brands like ZYN.

Philip Morris

The market opportunities in the RRP are massive as it continues to gain popularity. According to Grand View Research, the market size of heated tobacco is forecasted to reach $77.61 billion in 2025, with a whopping CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 52.6%. The demand for heated tobacco products has been rising rapidly as many legacy cigarette smokers are transitioning to healthier alternatives. Younger generations are also more inclined to choose heated tobacco products as they are branded as low-risk and trendy. IQOS is the leader in the space, but its market share remains low at just 8.5%, as the market is extremely fragmented. This presents ample room for further share gain and expansion, which should fuel growth.

The same trends are also seen in other markets such as nicotine pouches. According to Grand View Research, its market size is forecasted to reach $23 billion in 2030, with a strong CAGR of 35.7%. Thanks to the tailwinds, the shipment volumes of ZYN's products have grown from 127 million cans in 2019 to 848 million cans in 2022, up almost 570% in just three years. After the combination, ZYN can also leverage Philip Morris' global distribution network to expand into new geographies, which should further drive growth.

I believe Philip Morris is well-positioned to benefit from the rise of RRP. The company is hoping that the RRP segment will contribute over 50% of total revenue by 2025 and this should definitely be achievable. The significant momentum of RRP should more than offset the exaggerated fear in the legacy segment and continue to boost the topline.

Philip Morris

Strong Resilience

The recent economic indicators have been deteriorating substantially and many believe a recession will come very soon. For instance, both the manufacturing and service PMI this week came in well below expectations. While the company may still be impacted by an economic downturn, I believe Philip Morris will hold up much better compared to the broader market.

The major reason is definitely due to its non-cyclical nature. Both legacy products and RRP are highly addictive and customers are often reluctant to reduce their usage, regardless of the state of the economy. Some may even have higher usage during tough environments due to increased stress. Therefore, overall demand should be relatively resilient and revenue should remain solid. Another reason is the increasing spread compared to the treasury yield. A lot of high-yield stocks sold off last year as investors shifted their money to risk-free treasury bonds, as the yield of the 10-year reached almost 4.4% mid-last year. However, the rate is now slumping and down to just 3.3% as recession fear looms. This makes the 5.2% yield of Philip Morris much more attractive and income investors may dive back in as the spread widens, which could be a meaningful catalyst for the stock price.

Data by YCharts

Investors Takeaway

Philip Morris is one of my favorite SWAN stocks. The declining volume of combustible products should not have too much of an impact on revenue due to higher pricing. While the penetration of RRP should continue to increase and drive growth moving forward. Its defensive business nature should also shine as we will likely enter an economic downturn soon.

The company's current valuation is very reasonable. It is trading at a fwd PE ratio of 15.5x, which represents a 4.3% discount compared to its 5-year historical average of 16.2x. The valuation is higher than peers such as British American Tobacco and Altria, but the premium is justified due to the stronger RRP portfolio. The other two companies will likely have higher upside potential, but they also incur higher risks due to heavier reliance on combustible products and less complete RRP portfolios. I believe Philip Morris will be a great company to own in this environment, therefore, I rate it as a buy.