Toronto-Dominion Bank: Investors Smell Blood In The Water

Apr. 06, 2023 5:43 PM ETThe Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), TD:CA
Mark Dougherty profile picture
Mark Dougherty
165 Followers

Summary

  • Investors are betting big against TD Bank, with short positions totaling $3.7 billion.
  • First Horizon acquisition is looking less and less appetizing, given the current state of regional banks, as well as being able to maintain their Common Equity Tier 1 ratios.
  • Variable rate mortgages make up ~40% of total mortgages in Canada, with a recent poll showing ~18% of citizens would need to sell their house in the next 9 months.
  • Charles Schwab has $28 billion in unrealized losses, which TD has a 10% ownership in.
  • I believe significant stock price deterioration can occur over the next following months for TD.

Canada"s TD Bank Facing Financial Headwinds Amid Short Selling

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

I believe TD Bank's (NYSE:TD) stock price could see significant declines in the upcoming months. Investors have opened significant short positions against TD Bank, totaling $3.7 billion. Investors are betting big against TD Bank due to their

TD Bank

Google Finance

TD Bank CET1

Annual Filing

First Horizon CET1

Cison

CET1 Ratio

Author

Bank of Canada Interest Rate

Trading Economics

Charles Schwab Stock Price

Google Finance

Bank of America '08 Crash

Google Finance

TD Bank '08 Crash

Google Finance

This article was written by

Mark Dougherty profile picture
Mark Dougherty
165 Followers
Hello, My name is Mark Dougherty. I currently have an MBA in finance, and am a CFA level I candidate. I have 7 years of work experience in financial modeling and valuation of private and public companies. I enjoy looking at long only equity positions that are considered value plays that involve a margin of safety with respect to the company intrinsic value vs market value.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.