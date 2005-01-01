PotlatchDeltic: Hold For Short Run, Buy For Long Term

Summary

  • PotlatchDeltic is a bona fide FROG that is outperforming its Timber REIT peers.
  • Timber REITs are riding significant tailwinds, but face falling lumber prices.
  • This article examines growth, balance sheet, dividend, and valuation metrics for this up-and-coming mid-cap REIT.
Wooden Logs with Forest on Background

catalby

Timber REITs are off to a decent start this year, with YTD total return of 0.41%, exceeding the Equity REIT Index, which is in slightly negative territory.

List of 18 REIT sectors, showing Self-Storage (14%), Industrial (9%), and Single Family (5%) leading the way, while Farmland (-13%), Office (-19%) and Cannabis (-21%) bring up the rear

Hoya Capital Income Builder

Among Timber REITs, there are currently

Chart
Data by YCharts

company logo

PotlatchDeltic

map of U.S., showing land holdings in Washington, Idaho, Minnesota, Michigan, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina, with 3 mills in Arkansas, 2 in Idaho, and one each in Minnesota and Michigan

Company investor presentation

the word "Timberlands"

table of figures as described in text

Company 2022 10-K

table of figures as described in text

Company 2022 10-K

line graph, showing US South pine sawtimber price hovering between $20 and $30 per ton since 2009, down sharply from the $30 - $40 average price from 1994 through 2007

Company investor presentation

the word "Wood Products"

table of figures as described in text

Company 2022 10-K

the words "Real Estate"

line chart showing data as described in text

Company investor presentation

line chart depicting data as described in text

Company investor presentation

line chart showing average age of U.S. home climbed from 27 in 1993 to over 40 in 2021

Company investor presentation

Line chart showing total residential improvement spending rose from about $80 billion in 1993 to about $170 billion in 2021, with forecast over $150 billion thru 2025

Company investor presentation

line chart showing around 1 billion board feet in 2025, rising to 3 - 6 billion board feet in 2035

Company investor presentation

graphic illustrating these 4 areas of opportunity as described in text

Company investor presentation

bar chart depicting data as described in text

PCH Debt maturity schedule (Company investor presentation)

line chart showing PCH price rising and falling with lumber prices, albeit more slowly

Trading Economics

bar chart showing PCH price with 56%, WY with 34%, and Rayonier (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/RYN' title='Rayonier Inc.'>RYN</a>) with just over 0% direct leverage to lumber prices

PotlatchDeltic investor presentation

line chart depicting data as described in text

Company investor presentation

line chart showing housing starts peaked in 2021, and will continue to decline through 2023, but expected to rise in 2024 to levels at or near the previous peak.

Company investor presentation

